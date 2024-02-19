‘Our First Death on the Ultimate World Cruise’: Passenger Found Dead Aboard Nine-Month Royal Caribbean Cruise

It won’t exactly be surprising to find out that a passenger aboard Royal Caribbean’s nine-month-long world cruise died last week. The news first spread as a rumor on social media – especially TikTok where the cruise has been blogged about by a number of content creators – but now, Royal Caribbean has confirmed the news to People Magazine.

Adita, a popular TikToker who goes by @aditaml2759 on the social media site is on board the Ultimate World Cruise. In a lot of ways, she broke the news that the Cruise had “its first death.” That is an absolutely wild way to say someone died on a cruise. Are more deaths coming? We won’t be able to know until it’s too late.

Anyway, People did not mention the circumstances of the passenger’s death on the ship, Serenade of the Seas.

“A guest sailing onboard Serenade of the Seas has sadly passed away. We are actively providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones at this time,” the statement to People read. “Out of the privacy of the guest and their family, we have nothing further to share at this time.

Here’s what Adita said on her TikTok account, according to People:

“Some sad news,” she said after announcing that the ship had reached Los Angeles. “We had our first death on the Ultimate World Cruise. A lady passed away last night. She was an elderly lady, and the reason why I know is because I was coming to my room when they were taking the body out.” Adita said it was something “very, very sad” to have witnessed. “I’m thinking it was probably a heart attack. But I don’t have much news other than it was a female elderly patient, or guest, that passed away,” she continued. While responding to comments, Adita wrote that the deceased individual “was a solo guest, so she passed alone in her room.”

According to People, the 160-destination voyage left Miami on December 10 of last year and has traveled through multiple parts of the Americas –including Brazil, Argentina and Peru – on its first leg. On February 18 it’ll start its journey to the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Europe through September 10.

I’ve seen this cruise described as a floating retirement home on TikTok. Do you know what happens at retirement homes? Yep, people die.