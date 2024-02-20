Keep Your Phone Juiced With These Power Bank Sales

Power banks are truly the gift that keeps on giving. For better or worse, so much of our lives revolve around our phones, so keeping them adequately charged is essential. If you’re someone who is constantly on their phone and sees the “Low Battery Warning” more often than not, then it’s always a good idea to have a portable charger that is well worth the investment.
If you’ve yet to pick up a portable charger, or you want to add another one to your arsenal, you can currently nab a few select power banks for cheap, which include popular brands like Anker and UGREEN.
Here are the best sales you can currently nab for power banks and portable chargers.
The best power bank sales
Before we start, it’s worthwhile to familiarise yourself with some basic terminology. The wattage determines the portable charger’s output power – the higher the wattage, the faster it’ll recharge. Meanwhile, the capacity refers to the total battery size, which will determine how many times you’ll be able to recharge your phone.
Anker A1647 Portable Charger
- Capacity: 20,000mAh
- Wattage: 22.5W
- Ports: 1x built-in USB-C cable, 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A
- Other: Digital display, charge up to three devices simultaneously
Anker 633 Magnetic Battery Charger
- Capacity: 10,000mAh
- Wattage: 20W
- Ports: 1x USB-C
- Other: Wireless charging with 10N magnetism, foldable stand
Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger
- Capacity: 13,000mAh
- Wattage: 15W
- Ports: 2x USB-A
- Other: Lightweight, charge up to two devices simultaneously
Anker PowerCore 335 Power Bank
- Capacity: 20,000mAh
- Wattage: 20W
- Ports: 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A
- Other: Charge up to three devices simultaneously
HEYMIX 22.5W Portable Charger
- Capacity: 10,000mAH
- Output: 22.5W
- Ports: 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A
- Other: Digital display, charge up to three devices simultaneously
INIU Slim Power Bank
- Capacity: 10,000mAh
- Wattage: 15W
- Ports: 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C
- Other: Paw light indicates battery fullness, slim, charge up to three devices simultaneously
UGREEN 145W Power Bank
- Capacity: 25,000mAh
- Wattage: 145W
- Ports: 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A
- Other: Digital display, charge up to three devices simultaneously
UGREEN 20W Magnetic Power Bank
- Capacity: 10,000mAh
- Wattage: 20W
- Ports: 1x USB-C
- Other: Wireless charging with 10N magnetism, charge up to two devices simultaneously
