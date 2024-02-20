Keep Your Phone Juiced With These Power Bank Sales

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Power banks are truly the gift that keeps on giving. For better or worse, so much of our lives revolve around our phones, so keeping them adequately charged is essential. If you’re someone who is constantly on their phone and sees the “Low Battery Warning” more often than not, then it’s always a good idea to have a portable charger that is well worth the investment.

If you’ve yet to pick up a portable charger, or you want to add another one to your arsenal, you can currently nab a few select power banks for cheap, which include popular brands like Anker and UGREEN.

Here are the best sales you can currently nab for power banks and portable chargers.

The best power bank sales

Before we start, it’s worthwhile to familiarise yourself with some basic terminology. The wattage determines the portable charger’s output power – the higher the wattage, the faster it’ll recharge. Meanwhile, the capacity refers to the total battery size, which will determine how many times you’ll be able to recharge your phone.

Anker A1647 Portable Charger

Capacity : 20,000mAh

: 20,000mAh Wattage : 22.5W

: 22.5W Ports : 1x built-in USB-C cable, 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A

: 1x built-in USB-C cable, 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A Other: Digital display, charge up to three devices simultaneously Now $76.49 (down from $109.99)

Anker 633 Magnetic Battery Charger

Capacity : 10,000mAh

: 10,000mAh Wattage : 20W

: 20W Ports : 1x USB-C

: 1x USB-C Other: Wireless charging with 10N magnetism, foldable stand Now $106.55 (down from $129.95)

Anker PowerCore 13000 Portable Charger

Capacity : 13,000mAh

: 13,000mAh Wattage : 15W

: 15W Ports : 2x USB-A

: 2x USB-A Other: Lightweight, charge up to two devices simultaneously Now $39.99 (down from $49.99)

Anker PowerCore 335 Power Bank

Capacity : 20,000mAh

: 20,000mAh Wattage : 20W

: 20W Ports : 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A

: 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A Other: Charge up to three devices simultaneously Now $79.99 (down from $99.99)

HEYMIX 22.5W Portable Charger

Capacity : 10,000mAH

: 10,000mAH Output : 22.5W

: 22.5W Ports : 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A

: 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A Other: Digital display, charge up to three devices simultaneously Now $20.99 (down from $29.99)

INIU Slim Power Bank

Capacity : 10,000mAh

: 10,000mAh Wattage : 15W

: 15W Ports : 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C

: 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C Other: Paw light indicates battery fullness, slim, charge up to three devices simultaneously Now $25.49 (down from $48.99)

UGREEN 145W Power Bank

Capacity : 25,000mAh

: 25,000mAh Wattage : 145W

: 145W Ports : 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A

: 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A Other: Digital display, charge up to three devices simultaneously Now $139.99 (down from $199.99)

UGREEN 20W Magnetic Power Bank

Capacity : 10,000mAh

: 10,000mAh Wattage : 20W

: 20W Ports : 1x USB-C

: 1x USB-C Other: Wireless charging with 10N magnetism, charge up to two devices simultaneously Now $69.69 (down from $81.99)

