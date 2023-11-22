Ring Up One of These Black Friday Deals for Mobile Plans and Phones

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re looking to score a deal on a new iPhone or nab a cheap mobile phone plan, then Black Friday 2023 is a great time to shop around. As far as mobile deals go, big telcos like Optus and Vodafone are offering to knock a few hundred dollars off select handsets, while smaller telcos like Amaysim and Belong are offering extra data deals.

If you’re fine with your current phone plan and are just on the lookout for a new handset, there are some good offers available. A few highlight Black Friday deals include $600 off the iPhone 14 Pro (1 TB) or $550 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (1TB), along with massive savings across a range of phone cases and portable power banks.

Here are the best Black Friday 2023 deals for mobile plans, along with Apple and Samsung Galaxy phones.

Black Friday 2023 deals for Amaysim mobile plans

During Black Friday, Amaysim is offering discounts across most of its SIM-only mobile plans. Depending on which plan you go with, you’ll receive a reduced first-month cost along with extra data. Here’s how Amaysim’s Black Friday phone deals shake out:

10GB plan : Now 15GB for $10 (down from $18)

: Now 15GB for $10 (down from $18) 32GB plan : Now 60B for $12 (down from $30)

: Now 60B for $12 (down from $30) 80GB plan : Now 100GB for $15 (down from $40)

: Now 100GB for $15 (down from $40) 120GB plan: Now $24 (down from $50)

If you prefer to pay for an annual mobile plan, Amaysim is also offering deals across its long-expiry connections. These discounted prices will last for the first 12 months you’re connected with Amaysim, before reverting to their respective standard prices thereafter.

150GB plan : Now $130 per 12 months (down from $170)

: Now $130 per 12 months (down from $170) 200GB plan: Now $170 per 12 months (down from $220)

Amaysim is powered by Optus’ mobile network and this offer runs until November 30.

Black Friday 2023 deals for Belong mobile plans

Telstra’s budget brand Belong is offering an extra 20GB of mobile data for the first 12 months you’re with one of the provider’s SIM-only mobile plans. This means you’ll get 60GB per month on its $35 per month plan, or 180GB per month on its $55 per month plan. These data allowances revert to their usual amount after your first year ends.

This offer runs until January 18 2024.

Black Friday 2023 deals for Lebara mobile plans

If you’re someone who prefers long-expiry mobile plans, Lebara is currently running discounts across its 180-day and 360-day plans. During this Black Friday sale, you’re able to pick up the $180 per 180-day plan for $130 with a data allowance of 200GB, and its $300 per 360-day plan for $199 with 425GB of data.

Lebara is powered by the Vodafone mobile network, and these offers is available until November 30.

Black Friday 2023 deals for Optus mobile plans

For its Black Friday sale, Optus is offering to knock $500 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, or it’ll gift you a $1,000 gift card when you trade in an eligible device when buying the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

You can also nab Optus’ 500GB mobile plan for $69 per month for the first 12 months of your connection, down from the usual $89 per month. For comparison, Optus’ 220GB plan is $69 per month and its 360GB plan is $89 per month, so you’ll be getting better dollar-to-data value for this 500GB plan during the discount period and when it’s full price.

Here are what Optus’ handset deals look like:

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE plans

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra plans

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 plans

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 plans

Black Friday 2023 deals for Vodafone mobile plans

If you’re looking for a new handset, Vodafone is offering discounts across a range of Samsung and Google Phones. Here’s what you can save with Vodafone:

Save $700 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra

Save $400 off the Galaxy Z Flip 5

Save $350 off the Google Pixel 8

Save $500 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro

On top of these deals, Vodafone is also offering to knock off $5 per month when you connect to one of its plans.

These offers are available until November 28.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra plans

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 plans

Google Pixel 8 plans

Google Pixel 8 Pro plans

Black Friday 2023 deals for iPhones

Black Friday 2023 deals for Samsung Galaxy phones

Black Friday 2023 deals for mobile phone accessories

Anker : Save up to 56 per cent off select USB hubs and portable chargers

: Save up to 56 per cent off select USB hubs and portable chargers Apple : Save up to 51 per cent off select iPhone cases

: Save up to 51 per cent off select iPhone cases Belkin : Save up to 52 per cent off power banks, wireless chargers and earbuds

: Save up to 52 per cent off power banks, wireless chargers and earbuds Charmast : Save up to 46 per cent off select power banks and portable chargers

: Save up to 46 per cent off select power banks and portable chargers ROMOSS : Save up to 32 per cent off select wireless power banks and portable chargers

: Save up to 32 per cent off select wireless power banks and portable chargers Samsung : Save up to 78 off select phone cases and accessories

: Save up to 78 off select phone cases and accessories SPIGEN: Save up to 46 per cent off select phone cases

