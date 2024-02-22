Samsung Will Roll Out Galaxy AI to Older Smartphones Next Month

Great news for those of you holding out on trading up for a Galaxy S24 Ultra. Samsung has announced that its Galaxy AI features are coming to more smartphones. That means Circle to Search, Live Translation, Instant Slow-Mo, and Generative Edit are coming to an older Samsung device near you.

The Galaxy AI features are rolling out through a long-speculated software update. The update is for OneUI 6.1, which refers to Samsung’s version of Android. This package will include all the marquee Galaxy AI features, from Google’s Circle to Search to Samsung’s Edit Suggestion. It also bundles in auto summarization capabilities for exclusive apps such as Samsung Notes and quick photo editing features in Samsung’s Gallery app. And like on Google’s Pixel smartphones, the update enables the ability to generate wallpapers on a Samsung device.

There is a smattering of non-Galaxy AI-branded features as part of the OneUI 6.1 rollout. For one, more Lock Screen widgets are coming with support for Samsung’s apps, like Samsung Health, and the company is rolling out its version of Android’s adaptive charging mode, Battery Protection. The feature ensures your device doesn’t stay fully charged on the dock all night long, wearing out the battery cycles. The update also includes switching to Quick Share with its official Google-via-Samsung rebranding.

The One 6.1 update will be available for all Galaxy S23 smartphones, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S23 FE. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are also a part of the update lineup, as are a few tablets: the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9, and Tab S9+.

Samsung says it plans to bring Galaxy AI to “over 100 million” of its users. It’s possible there could be more devices on the update list further on. If you’ve got any of the devices listed above, you can expect to see the software update in late March 2024.