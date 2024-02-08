These Galaxy AI Features Are Likely Coming to Older Samsung Phones

Samsung still needs to officially announce which of its new Galaxy AI offerings in the Galaxy S24 series will make it to older devices. But a model comparison page offered by Samsung UK and a seemingly well-researched Reddit post may have confirmed at least four AI-powered features coming to your older Galaxy smartphone.

The features include Google’s Circle to Search, which makes sense considering it’s on Pixel devices, and Live Translate, Note Assist, and Photo Assist. The latter three are incorporated into bundled apps as part of the OneUI experience. For instance, Live Translate is available inside the Samsung Dialer app, while Note Assist is contained within Samsung Notes, and Photo Assist can be accessed through the manufacturer’s Gallery app.

I couldn’t find the Samsung UK comparison page matching the screenshots making the rounds at the various Android blogs. I know that Samsung told us at its Unpacked launch event that it would bring some of the Galaxy AI features to previous devices. It only mentioned Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Tab S9 users and didn’t go into specifics.

I did see the Reddit post trending last week, though it remains unsubstantiated by Samsung outside of a webpage that some people have been able to access. I even contacted Samsung, hoping to get more details.

Code sleuth Mishaal Rahman notes that at least seven majorly marketed features are missing from the lineup. They include generative writing assistance as part of the Samsung Keyboard, Transcript Assist as part of the Samsung Voice Recorder, and even the generative wallpaper offering. There’s also no Instant Slow-mo mentioned, which is arguably one of the best new features of Galaxy AI.

Samsung could dous all a solid if it just published a support page with the necessary information. It’s clear that people are interested in the new features, but it’s still unclear if AI exclusivity will be the kind of thing that drives phone sales. Anyway, while Galaxy S24 Ultra is the ultimate Android smartphone to launch this year, what makes it worth the consideration has little to do with Galaxy AI.