Sonic the Hedgehog Spin-Off Series Knuckles Promises Friendship… and Vengeance

While fans wait for December’s big-screen release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3, more worldbuilding is coming in Knuckles, a spin-off streaming series set between the second and third Sonic films. Paramount+ has shared the official trailer, showcasing Knuckles (Idris Elba) as he begrudgingly teams up with Adam Pally’s Deputy Sheriff Wade Whipple and adjusts to life on Earth.

The rest of the ensemble cast for this “six-episode event” includes Cary Elwes, Tika Sumpter, Julian Barratt, Christopher Lloyd, and more, including—of course—Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog.

The official logline: “The new live-action series will follow Knuckles (Idris Elba) on a hilarious and action-packed journey of self-discovery as he agrees to train Wade (Adam Pally) as his protégé and teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior.”

Find out how that goes (trailer suggests: lots of slapstick a-comin’) when Knuckles hits Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada April 26; elsewhere in the world where Paramount+ is available, it’ll arrive April 27, with a Japan date coming later in 2024. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is in theaters December 20.

