MORNING SPOILERS: Idris Elba Says Sonic 3 Will Be For the Real Diehards

Sam Reid teases a big twist for Interview With the Vampire’s second season. Rashida Jones in on the case in a new look at Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama Sunny. Plus, Netflix gives us a first look at the Platform sequel. Spoilers now!

Screamboat

According to Bloody-Disgusting, the Steamboat Willie horror movie is now titled Screamboat, and is currently scheduled for a 2025 theatrical release through Iconic Events Releasing. A new logline states the film concerns “a mischievous mouse [who] stalks a group of New Yorkers on a late night ferry ride, unleashing murderous mayhem on a relaxing commute. Can the ship’s motley crew of travelers find a way to stop a killer creature who has developed a taste for tourists?”

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Idris Elba stated Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is “for all the real diehard” Sonic fans in a new interview with Collider.

I can tell you that it’s super exciting. I can tell you that it really does get deeper into the universe of Sonic. I think 3’s probably the one for all the real diehard Sonic fans. They’re gonna get all of those Easter eggs in it.

The Platform 2

Bloody-Disgusting also has a couple new images from The Platform 2, coming to Netflix sometime later this year.

The Coffee Table

The purchase of a haunted coffee table puts additional strain on a couple’s marriage in the trailer for The Coffee Table, a Spanish horror film coming to VOD in the UK this May.

The Coffee Table Trailer

Interview With the Vampire

During a recent interview with SFX Magazine (via Games Radar), Interview With the Vampire star Sam Reid revealed the show’s second season includes “a really cool twist” that’s “not in the books.”

There’s a really f-cking cool twist in this season that is not in the books that I struggled with because I was like, ‘This is different, and I’m not sure. But actually, you can justify it because when you look at the books and look at the way that they come out, and what happens in subsequent books after season one, there is a level of an unreliable element. You don’t always have to know the truth, because Anne Rice never really tells you the truth. She likes to change it up a bit.

Sunny

Rashida Jones befriends a robot built by her late husband in images from Sunny, a “sci-fi mystery series” at Apple TV+. Head over to TV Line for more.

Chucky

The ghost of Charles Lee Ray still haunts the White House in the trailer for “There Will Be Blood,” next week’s episode of Chucky.

Chucky 3×07 Promo "There Will Be Blood" (HD)

American Horror Story: Delicate

American Horror Story: Delicate draws to a close in the trailer for next week’s season finale, “The Auteur.”

American Horror Story 12×09 Promo "The Auteur" (HD) Season Finale | AHS Delicate

Knuckles

Finally, Sonic the Hedgehog goes to bat for Knuckles in a new clip from next week’s series premiere.

Knuckles S01 E01 Exclusive Sneak Peek | 'Steely Focus'

