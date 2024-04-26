MORNING SPOILERS: Sonic 3 Has Big Connections to One of Sonic’s Most Beloved Games

Hasbro is working with Sony on bringing Clue back to the world of film and TV. The producers of Dead Boy Detectives tease the new adaptation. Plus, Furiosa gets rated. Spoilers, away!

Clue

Variety reports Hasbro Entertainment has closed a deal with both Sony’s TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for the film and TV rights to its murder mystery board game, Clue.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 “takes a lot from Sonic Adventure 2,” according to producer Toby Ascher in a recent interview with GamesRadar+.

It’s going to be this giant, fun, incredible movie that obviously takes a lot from Sonic Adventure 2 and some of the games that I know the core Sonic Team grew up loving.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Bloody-Disgusting reports Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has been rated “R” for “sequences of strong violence, and grisly images.”

The Strangers: Chapter 1

Bloody-Disgusting additionally reports The Strangers: Chapter 1 has also been rated “R” for “horror violence, language and brief drug use.”

Longlegs

NEON as released another spooky teaser for Oz Perkins’ latest horror film, Longlegs.

Dirty: Part Two

The Little Mermaid

Hans Christian Anderson’s beloved fairy tale is the latest public domain property to enjoy the horror treatment in the trailer for The Little Mermaid, following archeologist Dr. Eric Prince as he “makes a dramatic discovery on a small Caribbean island.”

The Little Mermaid (2024) | Exclusive Official Trailer |

Cloud

We also have a brief trailer for Cloud, a new Japanese horror movie about a viral curse— heralded by a cloth-masked killer— somehow spread online.

菅田将暉主演！映画『Cloud クラウド』特報

Dead Boy Detectives

KSiteTV has a twelve-minute interview with Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz, the executive producers behind Dead Boy Detectives.

Dead Boy Detectives Interview with Steve Yockey & Beth Schwartz – KSiteTV

Knuckles

Finall, Knuckles faces Rory McCann’s “The Buyer” in a new clip from his forthcoming spinoff series at Paramount+.