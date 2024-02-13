The Conjuring 4 Will Bring the Warrens Along for One Last Scare

Since 2013, Warner Bros.’ Conjuring movies has been going along with mainline installments and spinoffs for various villains of the Warren family. But all scary things must come to some kind of end, and the upcoming The Conjuring 4 is aiming to bring the mothership series to some kind of close.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Michael Chaves has been brought on to direct the new film. All his previous films have been Conjuring offshoots such as The Curse of La Llorona and The Nun II, along with the previous mainline film, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. This new film, subtitled Last Rites, will once again feature Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren as they deal with another supernatural problem only they can solve. Filming is expected to take place in the summer over in Atlanta.

Interestingly, THR notes that Conjuring 4 will be the final entry in the main series. What that means for the remainder of the Conjuring universe is up in the air: James Wan, a key creative for the whole enterprise, has taken his Atomic Monster banner over to Blumhouse. (Fellow collaborators like Gary Dauberman, David F. Sandberg, and Akela Cooper have either joined Wan or are focusing on their own projects.) A Conjuring TV show was announced back in April 2023, but it’s entirely possible that WB quietly gave it the axe between then and now. It’s doubtful Last Rites will mark the complete end of TheConjuring altogether, but it would allow WB to take a few years off and retool the franchise with some new creative staff on hand.

