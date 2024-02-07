The Google Pixel Fold 2 Has Leaked, and Baby, It’s Got Back

Thanks to a render making the rounds, we may have some insight into what the next-generation Google Pixel Fold 2 will look like and what’s inside. A bulbous, protruding camera bump is one striking detail on the unreleased, as-of-yet, unannounced device.

The Android Authority report of the device’s look and feel comes from an anonymous source based on an errant prototype photo. You know the kind of photo I’m talking about: it looks as if snapped in passing while walking by a room filled with pre-manufactured devices—a very unattended Charlie and the Chocolate Factory sort-of scenario.

In the photo, you can see the reflection of the hand taking the picture on the display side of the Pixel Fold 2. The other side shows a protruding camera square that doesn’t match the alleged Pixel 9 renders making the rounds.

What’s peculiar is that this leak suggests there’s no longer a bar on the back of the Pixel Fold 2. That back bar became Google Pixel’s signature look in the zeitgeist—the iPhone is a stove-top, the Galaxy phones are stoplights, and the Pixel is a bar. Instead, we see what appears to be three lenses plus a sensor clustered together on top of one another. It doesn’t even match the first-generation Pixel Fold’s pill-style camera module.

According to Android Authority, the site that debuted the leak, the photo comes from the same source that claims the Pixel Fold 2 will run the Google Tensor G4 instead of last year’s Tensor G3. That means it would skip a generation, so its specifications are on par with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro when they launch in the fall. There are also murmuring of up to 16GB of RAM in the foldable.

Snooping on the supply chain is always a fun way to promote distraction. However, anything about the Pixel Fold 2 is hearsay until officially announced by Google. We might see the device debut early in the summer to coincide closer with the release of Samsung’s foldables. Or maybe Google will wait until the fall to fully reveal the Pixel device family.