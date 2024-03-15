Google’s I/O Is Back, So Put this Date in Your G Cal

Google has confirmed that its mid-year event, I/O, will be returning for 2024, with the developer-focused conference likely to explore the company’s new budget phone, Android 15, and maybe some other tech goodies.

Google is not the only big tech company that holds an event like this. In the middle of the year, Apple usually holds its WWDC event (World Wide Developer Conference), where it focuses on the next version of iOS, and wheels out a new piece of tech. Last year, the headliner was the Vision Pro, for example, but the new M2 Ultra chip and a new MacBook Pro were also in attendance, mostly behind new iOS and MacOS updates.

Google’s I/O event, while also developer-focused, is usually a bit more chill.

What will Google reveal at I/O 2024?

Google typically keeps its next-generation phones for its October event, so don’t expect the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro to show up. Instead, because it’s a software-heavy event, stuff like AI and Android typically take centre-stage, while the tech brought along usually includes stuff from the sidelines, like Google’s ‘A’ series device for the year, and maybe some accessories.

Android 15

No doubt Android 15 will be centre-stage in May. The new operating system will likely bring UI improvements and new features, but the specifics of which are yet to be announced. Android Authority reports that new in-app camera controls, a notification cooldown feature, a sensitive notifications feature, and lock screen widgets may be coming.

The Google Pixel 8a

Google typically reveals the budget ‘A’ device at I/O in the middle of the year, functioning as a cheaper alternative to the flagship devices unveiled at the event in October. This year, the Pixel 8a will likely take to the stage – the phone has already been confirmed, anyway.

AI stuff

Google’s been going hard on AI features over the past year, and it made up quite a big part of I/O 2023. We’ll likely get more of this at I/O 2024.

Other tech goodies?

In previous years, Google has revealed the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Tablet at I/O, and we’re fully expecting there to be another piece of tech on stage alongside the Pixel 8a. It may be the Pixel Fold 2, which has leaked, and we’re hopeful this one will come to Australia. A new pair of Pixel buds would be welcome, with the Pro unveiled in 2022.

When will Google I/O 2024 take place?

Google I/O 2024 is currently scheduled for May 15, 2024 – May 14 in the United States. It’ll likely take place overnight, which means we’ll have all the announcements ready for you in the morning.

Image: Gizmodo Australia