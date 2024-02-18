Umbrella Academy Season 4 Finally Has a Premiere Date

Who’s ready for another apocalyptic summer? Fans haven’t seen The Umbrella Academy’s Hargreeves family since season three’s space-time chaos arrived in June 2022—but we now know the fourth and final season will finally hit Netflix globally on August 8.

Along with this news, the streamer has shared… zero story details about season four, which we already knew would be shorter than previous installments (six episodes rather than 10), but hey: fun character posters are always appreciated. Created for TV and showrun by Steve Blackman, the Umbrella Academy’s ensemble cast includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore—as well as new additions Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, David Cross.

Behold the Hargreeves clan in their season four character posters, while you ponder: how are they going to fix the mixed-up reality they emerged into at the end of season three? Whose huge feud will center the biggest plot conflict? What sorts of jazzy fight and/or dance-off scenes will we get? Who’ll be the big bad that the family will inevitably be forced to reunite to confront? As her poster confirms, Lila Pitts is now officially a Hargreeves—how does that happen? And just how close will the world come to ending for real this time? Can’t wait to find out August 8, when season four of The Umbrella Academy arrives.

Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves

Image: Netflix

Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves

Image: Netflix

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves

Image: Netflix

Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves

Image: Netflix

Aidan Gallagher as Five Hargreeves

Image: Netflix

David Castañeda as Diego Hargreeves

Image: Netflix

Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves

Image: Netflix

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves

Image: Netflix

Ritu Arya as Lila Hargreeves

Image: Netflix

