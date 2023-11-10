The Umbrella Academy Shares a Delightfully Useless Glimpse of Season 4

The Umbrella Academy is getting a fourth and final season on Netflix. It will add Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, and David Cross to its ensemble cast. We knew all of this already, and today’s Geeked Week release regarding the series doesn’t reveal much more. But it’s been such a long time since season three—we miss these guys! And dangit, this teaser is too adorable not to share.

Yep, sure looks like dispatches from a series that… hasn’t actually filmed a single frame yet. Still, it’s fun to see the Hargreeves siblings and their pals/frenemies (played by Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and others) looking as excited about season four as we are, variously promising “surprises, humour, classic Umbrella Academy family nonsense and shenanigans, the usual amount of mayhem, some unbelievable new characters and new villains that are super-exciting…”

Netflix also released an appropriately time-bending bit of teaser art, which you can see below. Though there’s no month or even a season locked down, The Umbrella Academy’s fourth and final season is due to arrive in 2024. Turn up “I Think We’re Alone Now” and keep on waiting.

Image: Netflix

