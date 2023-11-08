MORNING SPOILERS: Sony’s Legend of Zelda Movie Has Found Its Writer, Too

Millie Bobby Brown will sleuth again in Enola Holmes 3. Hear Alan Tudyk sing about farts in a new clip from Disney’s Wish. Plus, more looks at the return of The Santa Clause. Spoilers get!

The Legend of Zelda

Deadline further reports that Jurassic World writer Derek Connolly will pen Nintendo and Sony’s live-action Zelda adaptation.

The Chronicles of Narnia

Greta Gerwig’s The Chronicles of Narnia will “aspirationally” begin filming next year, according to Head of Netflix Film, Scott Stuber.

Well, I think people know that we’re aspirationally trying to get Greta Gerwig’s [The Chronicles of] Narnia together and get that movie, which will be next year.

[Collider]

Enola Holmes 3

Stuber additionally confirmed a third Enola Holmes is in development at Netflix while exalting Millie Bobby Brown’s acting skills.

You know, she’s such a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, Stranger Things is huge for us in that, and watching her grow as an actress. We have a film called Damsel with her in the spring, which I’m really excited about, [from] Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. Then, getting that character right. The Holmes IP is weirdly elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. did an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so this idea that we can extend that IP with her is exciting. So, we’re working once again on a screenplay to try to get that. But yes, aspiration. I’d like to do another one.

Damsel

Speaking of, Comic Book has new poster for Damsel, Netflix’s upcoming fantasy film starring Millie Bobby Brown.

Photo: Netflix

Orion and the Dark

Comic Book also has our first look at Paul Walter Houser and Jacob Tremblay’s characters in Orion and the Dark, DreamWorks’ adaptation of the Emma Yarlett book written by Charlie Kaufman.

Photo: Netflix

Wish

Alan Tudyk relates the stars to his own farts in a clip from “I’m a Star,” an original song from Disney’s Wish.

Valentino (voiced by Alan Tudyk) and his animal pals sing about the magic within all of us in an exclusive clip of “I’m a Star” from the @Disney animated movie “Wish.” pic.twitter.com/k1r97CyCwC — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 7, 2023

Nightmare on 34th Street

A psychopathic Santa Claus hosts his own horror anthology film including tales about Krampus and killer carolers in the trailer for Nightmare on 34th Street.

Nightmare On 34th Street – Official Trailer Nightmare On 34th Street – Official Trailer

The Adventures of the Naked Umbrella

A convicted arsonist with a conspiracy podcast is wrongfully accused of burning down alien cell phone towers in the trailer for The Adventures of the Naked Umbrella, an indie sci-fi comedy starring Jeremy Davies, Tom Arnold, Richard Riehle, Taryn Manning, Vinny Balbo, Cindy Vela, Rylee Marshall and Darnell Rhea.

ADVENTURES OF THE NAKED UMBRELLA Official Trailer ADVENTURES OF THE NAKED UMBRELLA Official Trailer

The Santa Clauses

Finally, Scott “Santa Claus” Calvin is continually resistant to change in a new clip from the second season of The Santa Clauses.

Cal Wants Some Changes | The Santa Clauses | Disney+ Cal Wants Some Changes | The Santa Clauses | Disney+

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.