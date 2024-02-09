Watch Timothée Chalemet Ride a Sandworm in Extended Dune: Part Two Clip

Dune: Part Two is finally just a few weeks away from hitting theaters, and a new sneak peek lifts the lid on one of the sequel’s most eagerly awaited scenes: Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) riding a sandworm on Arrakis.

This clip shared by Fandango fully reveals the first time Paul rides a sandworm—you easily get a sense of how thrilling (in the moment) and important (to Paul’s journey as he becomes a great leader) the scene is. It’s very cool and exciting to watch. However, you have to assume you won’t really get the full sensory experience until you’re watching Denis Villeneuve’s film on the biggest screen possible… preferably with one of those viral Dune: Part Two popcorn buckets clutched in your hands.

Still, sandworm-riding still looks rather amazing, even when it’s scaled down to fit your phone or computer screen, don’t you think?

It’s time. Watch the new scene and more from #DuneMovie. Only in theaters March 1.

Get tickets now: https://t.co/jdq5LQI7tR pic.twitter.com/6ZigE35sRD — Fandango (@Fandango) February 7, 2024

Dune: Part Two hits theaters March 1.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.