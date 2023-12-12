Dune Part 2’s Epic New Trailer Teases a War Across Generations

It’s certainly disappointing that Dune: Part Two isn’t in theaters right now but sometimes waiting is the best part. Case in point, today we’ve been graced with a brand new trailer, and it’ll make you somehow even more excited for the sequel than you already are. Which is really saying something.

Dune: Part Two stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walkenand many more. It opens March 1 and here’s the new trailer.

Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer 3 Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer 3

