You Can Now Design Your Room Like You’re Playing the Sims Thanks to Ikea

Good news for those who are still obsessed with The Sims and need to refresh their home decor, Ikea Australia has launched its AI-powered, mixed reality experience to help its customers reimagine their living spaces.

The service, named Ikea Kreative lets people scan their living space through the Ikea app, and use its virtual and mixed reality-based app to give them a Sims-esque experience and move furniture around their room, without having to push and shove any real-life furniture around.

Once the room has been scanned through the app they can delete their current furniture and replace it with Ikea furniture on the app or use a pre-loaded showroom.

Australia is the 11th country to launch this feature, behind a few other European countries.

Image: Ikea Australia

The technology behind it is quite interesting, the Swedish furniture giant has invested heavily in digital technologies and acquired Geomagical Labs, a Silicon Valley AI company that specialises in photorealistic virtual and mixed reality, to bring this experience to its customers.

This feature is free and lets customers add up to 5,000 products into their virtual room reimagination. If you like what you’ve done with the place and want all the furniture, Ikea also lets users add all the items to the cart.

Whatever is available for customers to purchase they can pop in their room so they won’t have to face the awkward “not available” moment at checkout.

“With the addition of Kreativ to the Ikea app, we’re offering our customers the opportunity to confidently design and shop the products straight from their mobile device.” Ikea Australia digital manager Giovanni Rutigliano said.

This feature is available now on the app or online. In the future, the Swedish furniture company aims to have a multi-view feature where people can see the room from different angles.

Also, remember when The Sims 2 and Ikea did a collab?

Image: Ikea Australia