99 Reasons the U.S. Should Not Ban TikTok

The House of Representatives passed a bill on overnight that would force TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell the app or face a ban from the US. It faces an uncertain path in the Senate, and TikTok has a legal case to challenge the bill if it passes. Still, after five years of threats, this is the closest we’ve ever been to a TikTok ban, and the internet is coming to the app’s defense.

Last week, X/Twitter user @destroynectar asked “what video is the reason they shouldn’t ban TikTok?” The tweet has been viewed over 395 million times and more than 10,000 users posted an answer.

“he’s done a merlot again” lives in my head rent free https://t.co/h1vQv281iU pic.twitter.com/D3zu1qNfv1 — the wordle answer for 17/1/24 (@niftyghosts) March 12, 2024

We’ve combed through the responses to bring you the best arguments for keeping TikTok alive. Click through the slideshow above to see the best the app has to offer, or just scroll down if you’re on a mobile device.

Did Mrs. Pepper From Blue’s Clues Cheat on Mr. Salt?

the fact that I haven’t seen this one yet is a travesty https://t.co/ITYNCTnThf pic.twitter.com/SEEiMQEsJt — luscious midwestern corn-fed mf (@vctrahll) March 12, 2024

It’s called jazz

the final verse goes so damn hard https://t.co/LGAPiSlJNj pic.twitter.com/xnstt9dAfC — æðeling (@_aetheling) March 12, 2024

Breaking news

There was nothing more beautiful than a group of strangers coming together to produce this entire cinematic storyline: https://t.co/81msZhf0s9 pic.twitter.com/0Ot0npEMYN — Ultima Real (@UltimaShadowX) March 12, 2024

Es porque no te quiere

I SAW you had a soda pop today!

Not the square hole

I wasn’t gonna do this but I am nervous about the ban so yeah I’m resharing my own video deal with it https://t.co/oHGddHK6i4 pic.twitter.com/BIVAkTbMQc — Alison Burke (@TiredActor) March 12, 2024

How much do you pay for rent in New York?

You’re still doing this?

Look who’s come crawling back

Completely unmanageable

Since we’re coming up on her year anniversary https://t.co/u2kNW50Itg pic.twitter.com/fnbgVMFOSo — Cera Gibson (@CeraGibson) March 13, 2024

No I don’t think it would bother him

Yeah but you’re god

I had this stuck in my head for a month https://t.co/5cQBkpkYZk pic.twitter.com/I51rXEx9i0 — Owain (@orhunt) March 11, 2024

Dude you can’t haunt here

fine i’ll post the one that’s still my fav pic.twitter.com/S8cL6jHTzf https://t.co/mYwEwvZAfH — laura 🦠 (@ecto_fun) March 13, 2024

The greatest movie ever made

This lives in my head rent free pic.twitter.com/keumROgptZ https://t.co/WETx5cx40j — clara (@spookychus) March 12, 2024

Ouch

This actually made me almost pass out on first watch sjshwbdf https://t.co/iLmj36BUsa pic.twitter.com/qHUKE49ib7 — ✨Nemo!✨ (@Reckless_Moss) March 13, 2024

You see how that sounds?

We’ve gotta add this one to the conversation https://t.co/pYMltUw1Ml pic.twitter.com/9tXW1WVOhy — You’re telling me this cat believes in God? (@Psylocked12) March 12, 2024

Wait so why haven’t you blocked her?

Give it a minute

I don’t think I’ve laughed harder at anything on the internet than I did the first time I saw the reveal in this video https://t.co/wEqFL90ZVw pic.twitter.com/J33ec3JO7O — kate middleton’s photoshop tutor (@djhorn_) March 12, 2024

Legs, legs, face, eyes

this one because I know it’s the guy from the animated Barbie movie but someone on tumblr said “this is what Astarion thirst traps look like to me” and I can’t stop thinking about it sdghkjfhsj https://t.co/NbfrreVxbu pic.twitter.com/pKgfPWGAOd — Lemon Mango! 💖🦦✨ (@lemonmangoes) March 12, 2024

Can you do me something else?

My ride’s here

all the responses to this i’ve seen so far are terrible. anyway here’s mine. https://t.co/gFcZ3GBm0y pic.twitter.com/Lv3nmWss9U — Interro 🏺🔧♨️🏔🔳 (@Interrobang_2) March 12, 2024

The princess is in another castle

This trend was really fun https://t.co/mPQeI8rPVx pic.twitter.com/eXc3FXBK2o — Feral Queer Felix 🇵🇸 (@FelixirofLife28) March 12, 2024

Homie’s dehydrated

Chicken and beef together?

I hate that app and don’t even use it but this one is number one, end of discussion. https://t.co/h3wt8G4PuK pic.twitter.com/ikszXVAZEB — Mumantai 🌀 (@Dylan_Diaz_) March 12, 2024

What the f*ck is happening here?

It kinda makes you feel like…

Oh my god slay

my top fav gotta be this one https://t.co/b2J0IB03O1 pic.twitter.com/GVIyqzSzRo — Red Rose Ruby Proxy (@RedRubyRoseprox) March 12, 2024

Still don’t trust him

Your birthday starts with 19

Just tell me what I came up here for

Many great TikToks have come and gone. But this one is forever. https://t.co/o9WabAYZ7H pic.twitter.com/MGi4eTP338 — Liam Pierce (@LiamPierce) March 12, 2024

This plays on a loop in my mind forever

She ain’t no deva

A masterpiece. I audibly laugh every time I watch 😭 https://t.co/eIsKExo7EP pic.twitter.com/465uMHN3vJ — 29. (@shaniicetee) March 11, 2024

An ancient man

Feels like a crime that I have yet to see anyone post Our Lady the Skittish & Ethereal, patron saint of Ancient Men, banisher of Humans & Technology. 🙏 https://t.co/d5CRmWhF4P pic.twitter.com/N5aBMTVtaS — 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖔 𝕭𝖆𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖘 (𝘚𝘩𝘰̄𝘨𝘶𝘯 𝘦𝘳𝘢) (@EmmaTolkin) March 13, 2024

Look at how they massacred my boy

Kinda slaps

tbh any tiktok of the “person who has access to a lot of very specific costumes uses them for a funny bit” genre but especially this one https://t.co/XXrUyX3mv3 pic.twitter.com/gEIk2vvgEZ — Consul M(el) (@melehayym) March 12, 2024

You’re telling me I can say whatever I want?

You betrayed me

What kind of mouse walks on two legs? https://t.co/9qVZMkZhKG pic.twitter.com/ARCHrfnCb4 — S H A N E (@yung_shaney) March 12, 2024

No but do you get it

Is that Emily?

the only true piece of art made in the pandemic x pic.twitter.com/nWI0GkM1Fk https://t.co/P8YGMQnZuV — george griffiths (@georgegriffiths) March 12, 2024

Her sister was a witch

Haven’t seen this one make the rounds yet. https://t.co/IdUyBcIM3G pic.twitter.com/Q7fgeFLW51 — Laura A. Lucci, PhD 🐀🍂🎃🍁😷 (@llucci01) March 12, 2024

He knows how to play piano

Dreams can come true

that guy that went to see all the artworks from animal crossing in real life https://t.co/8Xt2rBIT3c pic.twitter.com/zLXxuLhkmq — May 🏝 (@mayplaystv) March 12, 2024

Now that’s what I call dancing

Come on Aiden

I cry laughing every time. Aiden was about to crank it up to 10 😭😭



pic.twitter.com/dk8lo2m5vv https://t.co/7aiOFErMdY — Ha Ha Chris Colossus (@ChrisIsColossal) March 11, 2024

It’s ok to let your goofy side shine through

I am definitely Kate

tiktok is still cranking out bangers, it really can’t go anywhere lol https://t.co/CtYMfIph5h pic.twitter.com/9pVQVv9Nka — jake who remains (@lord_anarchy) March 12, 2024

Ouch

this is it https://t.co/DwT3oQNCF5 pic.twitter.com/x1UU5bD1OW — 건배해 to a better life (@generalbabo) March 12, 2024

They found out that Ed, Edd, and Eddy stopped playing on the TV

It’s a burrito blanket

We got Cuban Mario

My new favorite thing

I gotta figure out how to make money on this thing

Can you take me higher

I’m not even on TikTok but I think of this one all the time https://t.co/9vgf421M2w pic.twitter.com/9jHtbLE2D8 — Michela @ The Haligtree 💙💛 (@micheladlondon) March 12, 2024

Double it and give it to the next person

This one always tickled me for some reason https://t.co/Befj20YO54 pic.twitter.com/HvfahCCpG0 — JTisatz Haderach (@IlikeJamesTooo) March 11, 2024

Look here comes a consequence

As many times as I sing this stupid song to myself a day . . . https://t.co/KTLCNrl1ny pic.twitter.com/r18MWw6LIR — Grace Kelley (@GraceFacesPlace) March 12, 2024

I mean if you just tell me what she looks like…

This may be the funniest video ever shared on that app fr https://t.co/RSS5WZzAN5 pic.twitter.com/WQM5vrODpn — Kuna Matata🙇🏾‍♀️ (@ms_wairimu_) March 12, 2024

POV: You ask to go to the bathroom

Heterophobic monsters

I’ve never seen anything funnier than this https://t.co/VPnW3HiLqu pic.twitter.com/ZAZWRuZKoe — Steezcake Factory 🇵🇸 (@OhNoItsAndrew95) March 11, 2024

Is he watching his son’s play right now?

She has a beautiful voice

Can you blame the horse

Are you a witch?

this lives rent free in my brain https://t.co/WtlGzHzZ0Y pic.twitter.com/Y3l63PNDDw — domo ✌︎(‘ω’)✌︎ (@kiichigoujii) March 12, 2024

Dance when you hear your state

This is Buck

“If you don’t do your bucking vocab and we LOSE THE VOCAB BOWL…! I kill the dog.”

“AHHH-” https://t.co/V2otxs6y76 pic.twitter.com/stapmpK0va — Damedelion 📦 (@guessingdame) March 12, 2024

Look who the cat dragged in

Me and my bestie in the Saw trap

With a little red truck hauling a Christmas tree

WAIT I HAVE A BETTER ANSWER https://t.co/pOCfC1MFNZ pic.twitter.com/bbUb4TQfR8 — #1 silly goose (@pawooonie) March 12, 2024

It’s impossible for him to stop me

Your honor, my client is the power house of the cell

“Your honor, respectfully, you weren’t fucking there” pops into my head once a day without fail 😭 https://t.co/kiuglwhtTf pic.twitter.com/rilDS7Vr9l — Lukas ☔️🍓 @8/16 🏳️‍⚧️ (@LoyaILieutenant) March 12, 2024

And you want to ban this app?

I live in the shadows

This is a genuine contender for the funniest video I think I have ever watched https://t.co/24Ath0cPTj pic.twitter.com/BWHMgk7UeU — Michael Edwards🍉 (@MEdwardsVA) March 12, 2024

A flicky flicky willygonker

the way this video has me in tears EVERY single time i watch it. my sense of humor is so bad lmfao https://t.co/YiA17RP2MM pic.twitter.com/NIIkGILyg4 — 🍉 (@LUNECERISE) March 12, 2024

When I move you move

This never fails to take me out https://t.co/X0atOQPevO pic.twitter.com/P6PSSI34YO — K (@notthatkhalid) March 12, 2024

I married a Shmonguss

an all timer for sure https://t.co/7TtwGGWnGH pic.twitter.com/PnqV3LTQso — floor ants pew (@williamazing12) March 12, 2024

Give this child $US1 million

That app is just a bunch of teenagers dancing

i watch this at least once a day for the happy chemical https://t.co/mdTVLCe8e5 pic.twitter.com/6Uqg35dfH3 — ♡ (said cutely) (@xopishi) March 11, 2024

“I am in space”

I moved here from Minnesota

This music is not meant to be rapped on

Leave the girl, we don’t need her

If it werent for tiktok we wouldnt have this be serious https://t.co/iivXDTtLww pic.twitter.com/0BBp6MLpyw — ❤️🖤Eli🤍💚 ((theeliriots.bsky.social)) (@TheEliRiots) March 12, 2024

That’s no chicken tender

burning of the library of alexandria if we lose this https://t.co/7xBe4fIXPi pic.twitter.com/vxcRbasiCb — luzzy 💙 (@fIoatislands) March 12, 2024

HALT

“zoom in” and “the orb has decided to grant you mercy” becomes my echolalia every once in a while https://t.co/JgKROXIx3L pic.twitter.com/aZ5WiEloa1 — ✨😈Mattonious😈✨ (@MattoniousGames) March 12, 2024

Safety first

When I make my move…

I needed this so bad and I don’t even like Harry Potter https://t.co/cNoHaplLhW pic.twitter.com/Tfw5RM3SVr — Alien Anya (@RookieHist0rian) March 11, 2024

I’m literally busy

i think about her every day https://t.co/YJBYEDMg6v pic.twitter.com/r1kax7ofB8 — strawberry wife 🍓💍 (@TempestPaige) March 12, 2024

Period bitch call me epilepsy

This I know for sure

Pro tip:

“pro tip: cover the sound of your fart by dropping something” https://t.co/7HYpYj67SW pic.twitter.com/4jxho5tSxY — mr pussy (@_mrpussy) March 13, 2024

Zoom zoom zoom

the absolute vitriol for one specific guy dripping off this video can probably be used as a clean energy source https://t.co/EEWF9zf7hU pic.twitter.com/A1TF9fkfVf — heavy punishment (@saganbeam) March 11, 2024

Can I get an “oh yeah?”

where else can i find stuff like this https://t.co/TSo1eZCIcm pic.twitter.com/htkLzOdy1O — kurapika 🧸🍓 (@frankuncean) March 12, 2024

POV: You’re swimming in Gotham

That sure is peculiar

The name’s Indiana Jones, pronouns he/him

nothing will ever compare to the sheer unbridled joy that this video brings me https://t.co/TRAevIclWb pic.twitter.com/8YOcIWCzA3 — hotdog water (@saltysauerkraut) March 13, 2024

Just like the day that I met you

I can’t believe they named our galaxy after a candy bar

no competition I’ve had this saved for like 4 years https://t.co/KZEaTK7Cnz pic.twitter.com/6kHUzrGi1n — alexis (@acparrino) March 12, 2024

I’m currently in the ER don’t send in any more fawken trand requests

Tacos and sushi

I told you to make them meatier…