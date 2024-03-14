99 Reasons the U.S. Should Not Ban TikTok

The House of Representatives passed a bill on overnight that would force TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell the app or face a ban from the US. It faces an uncertain path in the Senate, and TikTok has a legal case to challenge the bill if it passes. Still, after five years of threats, this is the closest we’ve ever been to a TikTok ban, and the internet is coming to the app’s defense.
Last week, X/Twitter user @destroynectar asked “what video is the reason they shouldn’t ban TikTok?” The tweet has been viewed over 395 million times and more than 10,000 users posted an answer.
We’ve combed through the responses to bring you the best arguments for keeping TikTok alive. Click through the slideshow above to see the best the app has to offer, or just scroll down if you’re on a mobile device.
Did Mrs. Pepper From Blue’s Clues Cheat on Mr. Salt?
It’s called jazz
Breaking news
Es porque no te quiere
I SAW you had a soda pop today!
Not the square hole
How much do you pay for rent in New York?
You’re still doing this?
Look who’s come crawling back
Completely unmanageable
No I don’t think it would bother him
Yeah but you’re god
Dude you can’t haunt here
The greatest movie ever made
Ouch
You see how that sounds?
Wait so why haven’t you blocked her?
Give it a minute
Legs, legs, face, eyes
Can you do me something else?
My ride’s here
The princess is in another castle
Homie’s dehydrated
Chicken and beef together?
What the f*ck is happening here?
It kinda makes you feel like…
Oh my god slay
Still don’t trust him
Your birthday starts with 19
Just tell me what I came up here for
This plays on a loop in my mind forever
She ain’t no deva
An ancient man
Look at how they massacred my boy
Kinda slaps
You’re telling me I can say whatever I want?
You betrayed me
No but do you get it
Is that Emily?
Her sister was a witch
He knows how to play piano
Dreams can come true
Now that’s what I call dancing
Come on Aiden
It’s ok to let your goofy side shine through
I am definitely Kate
They found out that Ed, Edd, and Eddy stopped playing on the TV
It’s a burrito blanket
We got Cuban Mario
My new favorite thing
I gotta figure out how to make money on this thing
Can you take me higher
Double it and give it to the next person
Look here comes a consequence
I mean if you just tell me what she looks like…
POV: You ask to go to the bathroom
Heterophobic monsters
Is he watching his son’s play right now?
She has a beautiful voice
Can you blame the horse
Are you a witch?
Dance when you hear your state
This is Buck
Look who the cat dragged in
Me and my bestie in the Saw trap
With a little red truck hauling a Christmas tree
It’s impossible for him to stop me
Your honor, my client is the power house of the cell
And you want to ban this app?
I live in the shadows
A flicky flicky willygonker
When I move you move
I married a Shmonguss
Give this child $US1 million
That app is just a bunch of teenagers dancing
“I am in space”
I moved here from Minnesota
This music is not meant to be rapped on
Leave the girl, we don’t need her
That’s no chicken tender
HALT
Safety first
When I make my move…
I’m literally busy
Period bitch call me epilepsy
This I know for sure
Pro tip:
Zoom zoom zoom
Can I get an “oh yeah?”
POV: You’re swimming in Gotham
That sure is peculiar
The name’s Indiana Jones, pronouns he/him
Just like the day that I met you
I can’t believe they named our galaxy after a candy bar
I’m currently in the ER don’t send in any more fawken trand requests
Tacos and sushi
I told you to make them meatier…
