99 Reasons the U.S. Should Not Ban TikTok

Thomas Germain Avatar
Thomas Germain
99 Reasons the U.S. Should Not Ban TikTok

The House of Representatives passed a bill on overnight that would force TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell the app or face a ban from the US. It faces an uncertain path in the Senate, and TikTok has a legal case to challenge the bill if it passes. Still, after five years of threats, this is the closest we’ve ever been to a TikTok ban, and the internet is coming to the app’s defense.

Last week, X/Twitter user @destroynectar asked “what video is the reason they shouldn’t ban TikTok?” The tweet has been viewed over 395 million times and more than 10,000 users posted an answer.

 

We’ve combed through the responses to bring you the best arguments for keeping TikTok alive. Click through the slideshow above to see the best the app has to offer, or just scroll down if you’re on a mobile device.

Did Mrs. Pepper From Blue’s Clues Cheat on Mr. Salt?

 

It’s called jazz

 

Breaking news

 

Es porque no te quiere

 

I SAW you had a soda pop today!

 

Not the square hole

 

How much do you pay for rent in New York?

 

You’re still doing this?

 

Look who’s come crawling back

 

Completely unmanageable

 

No I don’t think it would bother him

 

Yeah but you’re god

 

Dude you can’t haunt here

 

The greatest movie ever made

 

Slide Title

 

Ouch

 

You see how that sounds?

 

Wait so why haven’t you blocked her?

 

Give it a minute

 

 

Legs, legs, face, eyes

 

Can you do me something else?

 

My ride’s here

 

The princess is in another castle

 

Homie’s dehydrated

 

Chicken and beef together?

 

What the f*ck is happening here?

 

It kinda makes you feel like…

 

Oh my god slay

 

Still don’t trust him

 

Your birthday starts with 19

 

Just tell me what I came up here for

 

This plays on a loop in my mind forever

 

She ain’t no deva

 

An ancient man

 

Look at how they massacred my boy

 

Kinda slaps

 

You’re telling me I can say whatever I want?

 

You betrayed me

 

No but do you get it

 

Is that Emily?

 

Her sister was a witch

 

He knows how to play piano

 

Dreams can come true

 

Now that’s what I call dancing

 

Come on Aiden

 

It’s ok to let your goofy side shine through

 

I am definitely Kate

 

Ouch

 

They found out that Ed, Edd, and Eddy stopped playing on the TV

 

It’s a burrito blanket

 

We got Cuban Mario

 

My new favorite thing

 

I gotta figure out how to make money on this thing

 

Can you take me higher

 

Double it and give it to the next person

 

Look here comes a consequence

 

I mean if you just tell me what she looks like…

 

POV: You ask to go to the bathroom

 

Heterophobic monsters

 

Is he watching his son’s play right now?

 

She has a beautiful voice

 

Can you blame the horse

 

Are you a witch?

 

Dance when you hear your state

 

This is Buck

 

Look who the cat dragged in

 

Me and my bestie in the Saw trap

 

With a little red truck hauling a Christmas tree

 

It’s impossible for him to stop me

 

Your honor, my client is the power house of the cell

 

And you want to ban this app?

 

I live in the shadows

 

A flicky flicky willygonker

 

When I move you move

 

I married a Shmonguss

 

Give this child $US1 million

 

That app is just a bunch of teenagers dancing

 

“I am in space”

 

I moved here from Minnesota

 

This music is not meant to be rapped on

 

Leave the girl, we don’t need her

 

That’s no chicken tender

 

HALT

 

Safety first

 

When I make my move…

 

I’m literally busy

 

Period bitch call me epilepsy

 

This I know for sure

 

Pro tip:

 

Zoom zoom zoom

 

Can I get an “oh yeah?”

 

POV: You’re swimming in Gotham

 

That sure is peculiar

 

The name’s Indiana Jones, pronouns he/him

 

Just like the day that I met you

 

I can’t believe they named our galaxy after a candy bar

 

I’m currently in the ER don’t send in any more fawken trand requests

 

Tacos and sushi

 

I told you to make them meatier…

 

