Acer Expands Past Laptops in Australia, Now Selling Fans and Air Purifiers

Did you know that, overseas, Acer has fans, air purifiers, hand vacuums, and other smart home devices available alongside its fleet of laptops? Neither did I. Acer has brought its slate of home appliances done under, calling it the AcerPure range.

The AcerPure range doesn’t look too close to the company’s fleet of laptops, though in person these devices look and feel quite premium. The company’s fans can oscillate with a much greater range of motion than its competitors, while the hand vacuum has some pretty nifty attachments for swapping modes and getting into corners. Meanwhile, the company’s air purifiers shift between quite neutral looking and extremely premium.

“Acerpure’s mission is to provide technological innovations to resolve various consumer concerns and provide better home living,” Acer managing director of the oceanic region Gaba Cheng said. “Acerpure uses technology to solve human problems and seamlessly integrate intelligent devices into the lives of consumers, offering high-efficiency lifestyle products for a healthier home and life.”

Let’s go through the first several devices that Acer will be bringing to Australia.

I’m a big fan

Let’s start with Acer’s pedestal fans, dubbed the ‘Cozy Pedestal Air Circulation Fan’. In the image below, it might look like there are two separate devices based solely on height, but they’re the same device with an adjustable beam. The fans can oscillate up, down, left, and right, with up to 90 degrees of motion in any direction. Acer says these fans have ‘3D airflow technology’, which means that the blades are curved and can feel more refreshing over a greater distance. There are lit touch buttons at the base of the fan, and a wireless remote that can magnetically attach to the top. The blades themselves are encased in a substantial plastic shell, giving them a premium look.

The Acer Cozy Pedestal Air Circulation Fan starts at $289 in Australia.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

Let’s get some fresh air

Moving on from the fans, Acer is also launching three air purifiers in Australia, all fitted with HEPA filters. Let’s go from cheapest to most expensive, starting with the Acerpure Pro Vero Eco Air Purifier. Acer’s posturing this air purifier as an eco option – its chassis are made of 35 per cent recycled plastics, which the company claims leads to a reduction of CO2 emissions in production by 20 per cent (Acer tends to use the ‘Vero’ badge to indicate a product made with consumer recycled plastics). It has touch controls on the top, and an indicative colour ring for current air quality (green for good, yellow for moderate, red for poor).

Image: Gizmodo Australia

Next, we have the Cool 2-in-1 UVC Air Circulator and Purifier, which looks a bit like the Vero Eco Air Purifier, except it has one of Acer’s fans fitted to the top. This fan recirculates purified air into the home, and the company claims that it can remove 99.9 per cent of bacteria, allergens, airborne pollutants, and particles from the air.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

Finally, we have the Acerpure Pro UVC Air Purifier. This is by far the most expensive model in the line-up and looks completely different to everything else in the range. It’s intended for larger spaces of up to 116 metres squared, with a CO2 detection system and a luxury aesthetic that makes it look quite industrial.

The big one on the left. Image: Gizmodo Australia

The Pro Vero Eco Air Purifier starts at $369. The Cool 2-in-1 UVC Air Circulator and Purifier starts at $599, and the Pro UVC Air Purifier starts at $1,599.

Suck it up

Last on our list is the Acerpure Clean Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, a budget-oriented hand vacuum with up to 15 minutes of battery life off of a four-hour charge time (charged from USB-C at 10W). There’s only one speed setting, so that’s what the battery life figure applies to. The dust catch for this device isn’t too big, but it’s quite a nimble and versatile little thing, with fairly good suction and a slew of attachments that impressed me. The duster module, for example, telescopically slides up to become a module for tight spaces. There’s also a pretty neat corner module with a squared end.

The Clean Lite Cordless Vacuum Cleaner starts at $199.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

More products on the way

At the event, Acer also had a hair straightener and a three-in-one air fryer/grill/soup maker on display, with the company claiming that these devices will be launching later in 2024 and in 2025. For the devices above, however, they are available online from the Acer Online Store and Bing Lee. Below is the three-in-one.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

And the hair dryer and styler.

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia

Image: Zachariah Kelly/Gizmodo Australia