Boeing CEO Resigns Along With Two Other Executives

The year is only really getting started and it’s already not been the best for Boeing. Ever since the door plug blew out mid-flight, it’s been facing accusations that its safety culture is a mess, and subsequent issues have only made things worse. So it comes as no surprise that NBC News reports Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun is stepping down along with two other executives at the company.

In addition to Calhoun’s resignation, Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, announced he will retire effective immediately, while Larry Kellner, chair of Boeing’s board of directors, said he no longer plans to seek re-election at the next annual shareholders’ meeting.

In a statement, Boeing said, “President and CEO Dave Calhoun today announced his decision to step down as CEO at the end of 2024, and he will continue to lead Boeing through the year to complete the critical work underway to stabilize and position the company for the future.”

Calhoun published a letter to employees, saying in part:

As you all know, the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 accident was a watershed moment for Boeing. We must continue to respond to this accident with humility and complete transparency. We also must inculcate a total commitment to safety and quality at every level of our company. The eyes of the world are on us, and I know we will come through this moment a better company, building on all the learnings we accumulated as we worked together to rebuild Boeing over the last number of years.

Last week, the Federal Bureau of Investigation sent letters to the passengers who were on that Alaska Airlines flight saying they may be victims of a crime, and the Justice Department has opened an investigation into Boeing over the incident. In addition to other penalties, Boeing may have violated the terms of a settlement from 2021 that would open it up to a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States.