Kachow! This Is the Greatest Tattoo in History

Tattoos share a bit of our soul with the rest of the world. I don’t have a soul, so I don’t have any tattoos, but you get the idea — but I’m very glad this guy has a soul, because he may also have the greatest tattoo I’ve ever seen. Kachow, baby. Kachow.

What we’ve got here is a dude’s leg posted to TikTok. That’s not interesting in itself, but what really is interesting is what he has tattooed on it. At first glance, it looks like the logo from the brilliant 2006 film Cars. That’s badass in its own right.Cars is one of the sickest movies ever. But, if you look closer, you’ll notice a tiny Spotify logo and a bunch of small, vertical lines. Babe, that’s a QR-code-style link.

We get to watch a guy hold his phone up to the tattoo, scan the code, and pop open the music app. What happens next is brilliant: The iconic guitar strum from Rascal Flatts’ rendition of “Life is a Highway” starts playing, and I’m immediately transferred back to being a 10-year-old in the theater watching Cars for the first time.

I do not know this man, but he is my hero. I just have to ignore the fact he has some sort of weird license plate tattoo that reads out “Liam” and another tattoo on top of that with the Drake OVO logo. I guess I’ll forgive him. At least until Spotify inevitably crashes one day, and his QR code tattoo doesn’t work anymore.

Regardless, I’ve seen a whole lot of tattoos in my time, and none have been as sick as this one. I actually really want it myself, but I’m a big ol’ baby.