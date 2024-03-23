Marvel’s New Captain America-Black Panther Game Takes Us Back to World War II

Captain America and Black Panther have shared the screen in the Marvel Universe before, but not like this. The year is 1943, the pair are both on the same mission in Nazi-occupied Paris, and you’ll get to become both of them.

Marvel and Skydance just released the first trailer for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, a new video game coming in 2025. In it, players will get to play as Captain America, Black Panther, and two other characters in a battle against the forces of evil during World War II. And, yes, while Cap is Steve Rogers, this Black Panther is Azzuri, the grandfather of T’Challa and Shuri. Check out the trailer.

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra | Story Trailer

So yes, as you can see here, both Cap and Panther are playable, as are the other two characters. Their names are Gabriel Jones, “a US soldier and member of the Howling Commandos” and Nanali, “a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris.” The group “must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy… joining forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra.”

According to Marvel, the cast features Khary Payton as Azzuri; Drew Moerlein as Steve Rogers/Captain America; Megalyn Echikunwoke as Nanali;Marque Richardson as Gabriel Jones; Lyne Renée as “Julie, a key ally in the French Resistance;” and Joel Johnstoneas Howard Stark. There will also be original music composed by Grammy winner Stephen Barton.

There’s no word on what consoles or platforms the game will be available on and this is really just the first announcement. But the potential to explore this other era of Marvel history in a such an interactive way is very, very cool. Read more over on Marvel.com and keep an eye out for more information on Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra.

