MORNING SPOILERS: Thomas Hayden Church Still Has Hopes For a New Sam Raimi Spider-Man Movie

Tim Blake Nelson teases the Leader’s rise in Captain America: Brave New World. Jason Blumhouse still wants to make a new Friday the 13th. Evil co-showrunner Robert King lifts the lid on the final season. Plus a new look at the long-awaited third season of One Punch Man. Spoilers now!

Karate Kid

THR reports Joshua Jackson has joined the cast of the new Karate Kid movie in a currently undisclosed role, marking the actor’s “first feature film role in almost 10 years.”

Captain America: Brave New World

During a recent interview with Comic Book Movie, Tim Blake Nelson stated he believes “people are going to be pretty excited” by the Leader’s make-up effects in Captain America: Brave New World.

Really excited. I had a great time filming it. And [I] worked with the Marvel team and this wonderful makeup artist named David Atherton with whom I’ve collaborated on a dozen movies now…I think people are going to be pretty excited about what this guy looks like. And what he has to say and what he does. All power to the amazing team over there at Marvel.

Friday the 13th

Speaking with Collider, Jason Blum confirmed he’s still “trying to will” a new Friday the 13th project into existence at Blumhouse.

[Friday the 13th] is not a Blumhouse project, but I’m trying to will it into being one. It’s just a piece of IP I’ve always loved. And James Wan and Atomic Monster are very passionate about it, and I think we would have them shepherd it for us. That would be a lot of fun.

Dune Messiah

Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve told THR he plans to direct “something in between” Dune: Part 2 and Dune Messiah.

I have four projects on the table, currently. One of them is a secret project that I cannot talk about right now, but that needs to see the light of day quite quickly. So it would be a good idea to do something in between projects, before tackling Dune Messiah and Cleopatra. All these projects are still being written, so we’ll see where they go, but I have no control over that.

Spider-Man 4

Elsewhere, Thomas Hayden Church stated he believes “Sam [Raimi] is gonna do another Spider-Man with Toby [Maguire]” in a new interview with Comic Book.

But Sandman, there’s been some rumors that they might ask me to do another Spider-Man, and I’d do it tomorrow…You know, they’ve never asked me to show up in another movie, another Marvel film. But, you know, I think Sam is gonna do another Spider-Man with Tobey [Maguire], and that’s the one that…They had an option for me to do Spider-Man 4 when there was going to be a Spider-Man 4. They had an option on me to come back. So if it happens, that would be fantastic. I’m getting a little old.

The Bondsman

Variety reports Beth Grant, Damon Herriman, Maxwell Jenkins and Jolene Purdy have joined the cast of The Bondsman, the upcoming TV series starring Kevin Bacon as an undead bounty hunter. Grant is said to play Kitty, the mother “of [Kevin Bacon’s] Hub Halloran, while Herriman has been cast as Lucky, “the owner of a successful country music club, who is in a relationship with Maryanne (Jennifer Nettles), Hub’s ex-wife.” Jenkins will play Cade, “the son of Hub and Maryanne,” while Purdy rounds out the cast as Midge, described as “weary with the understated gravitas of someone who’s learned the hard way how to hold her ground in a male-dominated world. Midge may look unassuming but she’s actually a secret emissary.”

Evil

In conversation with Collider, Evil co-showrunner Robert King revealed the fourth season of Evil will see Leland raising Kristen’s baby and more demon-hunting action with Sister Andrea.

The biggest key is probably the birth of this baby that is the product of Kristen’s egg and Leland’s sperm. Whenever I return to the world, I feel like a nut even explaining it. It’s about how much is a baby truly innocent, and how much are they a combination of their genetic structure. That is the pretentious way to put it. The comic way to put it is, what is Leland like with a newborn baby, with a baby monitor, and with diaper genies? It’s spookier because Sister Andrea is going to fight many more demons. We just love Andrea Martin and what she does with the character. She’s our window into the monsters and the demon world that the normal characters don’t see happening around them, and they’re scarier. Joel [Harlow], who does our creatures, is just outdoing himself. It will have much more creepiness. It’s not the jump scares of monsters, but that unnerving feeling of, am I seeing a monster in that corner or is it just a dark corner?

One Punch Man

Finally, One Punch Man returns in a new trailer for season three.

アニメ『ワンパンマン』第3期特報 / One-Punch Man Season 3 Special Announcement [ENG SUB] アニメ『ワンパンマン』第3期特報 / One-Punch Man Season 3 Special Announcement [ENG SUB]

