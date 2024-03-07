Netflix’s Avatar Bends Itself Two More Seasons

Netflix’s Avatar adaptation may have suffered a similar critical fate to its predecessor in the M. Night Shyamalan movie, but that didn’t stop it from becoming the biggest show on the platform since in launched a few weeks ago—so it should surprise no one to learn that more is on the way.

Netflix has now confirmed in its renewal of the show that, just like the animated series before it, Avatar: The Last Airbender will run for three seasons. A new poster announcing the renewal similarly apes the original show’s naming conventions for its seasons, referred to as “Books,” evoking the elements—with season 2 titled “Earth,” and season 3 “Fire.”

Image: Netflix

One of the biggest criticisms of the live-action Last Airbender has been the show’s structure—condensing the story told across 20 episodes of the animated show’s first season into just eight episodes. Netflix has not yet confirmed the episode count for either of the new seasons, but hopefully, now that the live-action series has largely got most of its setup out of the way, it can focus on offering a stronger version of its take on the series and characters regardless of how much time it gets compared to season one.

We’ll bring you more on Netflix’s plans for The Last Airbender as we learn them.

