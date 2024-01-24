The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Avatar: The Last Airbender’s New Trailer Teases a Familiar Adventure and Fiery Action

It’s not long until we see what Netflix has got cooking with its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender when it starts streaming next month—but the streamer has given us another new look to whet our appetites.

The new trailer shows a lot of familiar moments from the animated show, and some new hints, like showcasing more of the Fire Nation’s attack on the world. But it’s mostly a reminder that the show really want to try and capture that fun, adventurous vibe of the original show—and some epic bending action.

 

And yes, Appa continues to look adorable, to boot.

Avatar: The Last Airbender will begin streaming its eight-episode series on Netflix February 22.

