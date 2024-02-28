Avatar: The Last Airbender Live-Action Series Is Officially a Netflix Hit

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series is officially a success. The new series debuted on the streamer’s English-language TV list with 21.2 million views and reached the top 10 in 92 countries, according to Netflix’s released rankings.

That’s quite a wonder and feat when the discourse around the show has become a hot topic, with fans of the original animated series expressing disappointment in the adaptation. However, it’s entirely possible curiosity and new viewership are what’s powering those audience numbers. According to Variety, Avatar: The Last Airbender overcame its mixed reviews and is still coming in 15% higher than Netflix’s live-action anime adaptation One Piece, which boasted a more favorable reception. One Piece may have started out smaller with 18.5 million viewers, but positive word of mouth gave it staying power on the charts.

Avatar: The Last Airbender may not enjoy those same word-of-mouth benefits—instead, online complaints have called out the writing, cinematography, character changes, and wigs—but folks are still flocking to check it out, making it a hit. There’s room for improvement in future seasons for the series yet. It’s not a total dud… like Cowboy Bebop turned out to be.

Avatar: The Last Airbender season one is now streaming on Netflix.

