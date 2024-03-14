Optus Is Offering 60GB Prepaid for $12

Contributor: Alex Choros

Good things rarely last, especially when it comes to saving money on your mobile bill. The best deals tend to expire the quickest and that’s very much the case with prepaid options like the Optus Flex Plus plan this month.

Sign up for this plan using the widget below before 9 April 2024 and you’ll score both bonus data and a healthy dose of dollars saved. Rather than the usual $35, the signup cost for this prepaid plan is currently reduced to just $12.

The only catch here is that the price doesn’t stick and that the data allowance drops from 60GB to 40GB for the first two recharges and then 20GB per month for everyone after that.

Still, as far as $12 mobile plans with 5G and a ton of data go, it’s hard to beat. For a sense of how this Optus offer compares to other plans with at least 60GB of data per month, check out the widget below.

Even if it isn’t quite as generous as Optus’ latest promotion, TPG’s 60GB mobile plan is a solid second choice. Priced at $20 per month for the first six months, this plan includes unlimited local calls and texts, 60GB of data per month and 4G coverage powered by the Vodafone network.

You can also nab international calls to 35 destinations for an extra $5 per month if you need it. On the other end of things, check out the widget below for a sense of how Optus’ $12 plan compares to other mobile plans that cost the same amount.

Surprise surprise. TPG is our favourite on this front as well. The TPG 12GB Mobile plan is currently just $10 per month for the first six months. After that, the price goes up to $20 per month.

On top of the titular 12GB data allowance, this no-contract plan comes with both unlimited calls and text. If you don’t need quite so many gigabytes and like the sound of saving some cash, it’s worth taking a look at.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

