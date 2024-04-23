Contributor: Alex Choros, Chris Neill

Over the past few years, we’ve seen more and more Australian mobile providers offer prepaid and postpaid eSIM plans. Short for “embedded SIM”, an eSIM does exactly what it says on the tin – it’s a rewritable SIM card that is built directly into your smartphone, smartwatch, tablet or laptop.

If you’re thinking about ditching your physical SIM or you want your phone to be a dual-SIM device, here’s everything you need to know about eSIMs – along with every provider in Australia that’s offering one as a prepaid or postpaid mobile plan.

What is an eSIM and how does it work?

Unlike a traditional SIM card, an eSIM never leaves your device. That means you won’t need to pry off your phone case or mess around with finicky trays and fiddly micro SIMs. Instead, you download a “software SIM” from your provider of choice. In most cases, you’ll do this by scanning a QR code.

If you want to get an idea of how the setup for an eSIM works, you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s explainer for getting one through Telstra, Optus or Vodafone here.

Apart from not needing to install or remove a SIM card physically, there are a few other benefits of an eSIM.

If you opt for an eSIM, you can keep your physical SIM slot free for a secondary SIM. This essentially turns your phone into a dual SIM device. There are a couple of reasons this could be handy:

You want to have a personal number and a work number without carrying two separate devices.

You want to keep using an Australian phone number when using your phone overseas, but pick up a more cost-effective local SIM for mobile data.

You want the benefit of coverage from two different networks. For example, if you get patchy Optus when road-tripping, you could throw a prepaid Telstra SIM in the second slot for additional coverage in the outback when you need it.

Which providers offer postpaid eSIMs in Australia?

If you’re looking for eSIM support on a postpaid plan, we’ve seen a fair few providers come to the table over the past few months. Currently, you can pick up an eSim through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, along with the MVNOs AGL, Circles.Life, Everyday Mobile (formerly Woolworths Mobile), iiNet, Kogan Mobile, Mate, More, Spintel, and Tangerine.

Everyday Mobile, MATE, More and Tangerine are powered by the Telstra network. AGL, Circles.Life and Spintel are powered by the Optus network. Kogan Mobile and iiNet are powered by the Vodafone network. Select plans from AGL, Everyday Mobile, MATE, More, and Tangerine have access to 5G networks as well.

What postpaid eSIM plans are available?

Here are the cheapest postpaid eSIM plans available in Australia from the aforementioned providers.

In most cases, you should be able to pick between an eSIM and a physical SIM at sign-up.

If you’re looking for the cheapest plan possible, you have a few options. If you go with iiNet, you can get its 8GB plan for $10 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $19.99 per month thereafter.

There’s also Circles.Life, which has a 30GB plan for $11 per month. This discounted price will also last for the first six months of your connection, before increasing to $30 per month.

It’s a similar story with Spintel, which has a 25GB plan that’ll set you back $14 per month for the first six months, and then $22 per month after that.

If you want a postpaid eSIM plan with a set price, Kogan Mobile has one with a 10GB data allowance for $15 per month.

Which providers offer prepaid eSIMs in Australia?

If you’d prefer a prepaid plan, you’ve got a few options when it comes to providers that support eSIM. Unsurprisingly, you’ve got the Big Three telcos on deck – Telstra, Optus, Vodafone – but you also have a few MVNOs that offer eSIM support. These include Amaysim, Boost Mobile, Everday Mobile, Exetel, Felix, Kogan Mobile, Lebara and Superloop.

Boost Mobile, Everyday Mobile, Exetel and Superloop are powered by the Telstra network. Felix, Kogan Mobile and Lebara are powered by the Vodafone network. Amaysim is powered by the Optus network. Select plans from Amaysim, Boost, Everyday Mobile, Exetel, Lebara and Superloop also have 5G network access.

What prepaid eSIM plans are available?

Here are the cheapest prepaid eSIM plans in Australia from these aforementioned providers. These plans have a minimum 28-day expiry and at least 20GB of data.

Optus currently has the cheapest prepaid eSIM plan in Australia. The provider is offering its $35 plan for $12, which also includes bonus data for your first three recharges. You’ll have a data allowance of 60GB initially, which reduces to 40GB after your first recharge, before lowering to the standard 20GB after the next two recharges. After this first renewal, the pricing will return to the standard $35 per recharge.

Optus also has a similar deal for its $45 prepaid plan, which has an initial price of $17 and 50GB of extra data. This data allowance will gradually decrease as well – you start with 80GB on your initial recharge before it becomes 60GB for the next two recharges and then finally 30GB after that.

Felix Mobile is currently running a sale where you can get its 25GB prepaid plan for $20 for the first eight months, instead of $25 per month. The provider is also offering an introductory discount for its 50GB plan, where you’ll pay $15 for the first three months you’re connected, and then $30 per month after that.

If you want a plan with a set price, then Lebara will give you 25GB of data for $24.90 per 30-day renewal. If you sign up for this plan before August 18, Lebara will also chuck in an extra 10GB for your first 30 days.

If you want 5G access, Lebara also has a 35GB plan that’s usually $29.90 per 30-day renewal, but you can currently pick it up with a discount and extra data. Instead, you’ll pay $14 for your first month and receive an extra 35GB of data, which can also be banked if you don’t use it all.

This plan will give you more data while being less expensive than the full price of the aforementioned $35 and $45 prepaid plans that Optus are offering.

Which mobile phones are eSIM compatible?

Before you go out and grab an eSIM, it’s important to check if your current smartphone can use one in the first place.

The following phone series support eSIM:

Apple : iPhone XS / XR and newer

: iPhone XS / XR and newer Samsung : Galaxy S20 and newer, Galaxy Fold and newer, Galaxy Z Flip and newer

: Galaxy S20 and newer, Galaxy Fold and newer, Galaxy Z Flip and newer Google : Pixel 3a and newer

: Pixel 3a and newer OPPO: Find X3 Pro and newer, Find X3 and newer

