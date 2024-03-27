Listen Up, Sonos Has Knocked up to $300 off Its Speakers

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While Sonos has established itself as a premium audio brand, that reputation doesn’t come cheap. The good news is Sonos is currently running a massive sale where you can save up to $300 off its speakers and up to $730 off various audio bundle sets. This sale is set to end on Wednesday, April 3, so you’ve got less than a week.

If you’ve been looking for a high-quality wireless speaker, or have been meaning to upgrade your home theatre system, then you won’t want to mute these offers. Here are the best deals for speakers and audio bundles during Sonos’ sale.

Get up to $300 off Sonos speakers

Before you dive into this sale, the big question that you need to ask yourself is, “What do you need?”

If you’re looking to upgrade your home theatre, or just add an external speaker to your TV because you’ve finally had enough with its in-built one, then the Beam or Arc soundbars are both great options. These Sonos soundbars both offer high-quality, immersive surround sound with Dolby Atmos support. What makes the Arc stand out is its Trueplay tuning technology, which allows the speaker to asses the acoustic of the room it’s in and calibrate itself to give you the best sound possible.

If you’re after a speaker that’s more of an all-rounder – something you can use with your TV, or maybe hook up to your record player or pair with your phone’s Spotify – the Sonos Era 100 will get the job done. While this smart speaker will look unassuming on your shelf, its rich audio quality packs a punch.

Here are the best speaker sales from Sonos:

Score a speaker bundle deal and save up to $730

If you’re going for a full-on home theatre upgrade or want to nab a few speakers for different rooms, then these Sonos bundle deals are a great opportunity. Depending on what you grab, you can nab one of Sonos’ Arc or Beam soundbars, along with a bassy Sub or handy Era 100.

Here are a few highlight bundles from Sonos’ speaker sale:

You can shop the rest of Sonos’ speaker deals here.

