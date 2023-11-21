The 8 Best Black Friday Sales For Tech Lovers

Black Friday has come early this year, so instead of one day of deals, we’re getting a whole week of them. While this is great news for anyone that loves a bargain, it can be difficult to sift through all the sales to find the best Black Friday deals.
So, of course, we’ve gone and found the best Black Friday deals for your spending pleasure.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Table of contents
- Save on a variety of tech products on eBay
- Save up to $300 off Sonos speakers
- Save up to $552 on Dyson products
- Massive discounts on PlayStation 5 games
- Get 84% off a PureVPN subscription
- Save on a huge range of Ecovacs’ robot vacuums
- Save up to 50% off select HP laptops and more
- Massive savings on TVs at The Good Guys
- Want more Black Friday deals?
Save on a variety of tech products on eBay
If eBay is your online retailer of choice, then you’ll be excited to learn that you can snag some massive discounts across a broad range of products during Black Friday. If you’re an eBay Plus member, you can save up to 70 per cent off select purchases when you use the promo codes BFEX30 and BFTOPDEAL. If you don’t have an eBay Plus subscription, you can score a free 30-day trial if you’re a new member – otherwise it’s $4.99 per month. Outside of these deals, Plus members can save up to 22 per cent on select products , or up to 20 per cent off if you aren’t.
Here are some of our top picks from the eBay Black Friday sales.
- Amazfit GTS 3 Smart Watch – now $144.76 with the code BFEX30 (down from $359)
- Anker 737 Portable Power Bank – now $133 with the code BFEX30 (down from $229)
- Beats Studio Buds – now $110.60 with the code BFEX30 (down from $199)
- Bialetti Mini Espresso Maker – now $37.76 with the code BFEX30 (down from $59.95)
- Bosch 18 V Cordless Lawn Grass Line Trimmer – now $78 with the code BF22AU (down from $100)
- D-Link Full HD Wi-Fi Camera – now $29.40 with the code BFEX30 (down from $179.95)
- Dell UltraSharp 27″ 4K Monitor – now $510.30 with the code BFTOPDEAL (down from $799)
- Flexir Recovery Go Muscle Massage Gun – now $34.30 with the code BFEX30 (down from $99)
- Floofi Automatic Pet Feeder – now $76.19 with the code BFEX30 (down from $135.40)
- KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer – now $639 with the code HGTNOV (down from $699)
- Miraklass Air Purifier – now $49.35 with the code BFEX30 (down from $83.95)
- Miraklass Ice Maker Machine – now $89.73 with the code BFEX30 (down from $181.60)
- Morphy Richards Cordless Kettle – now $34.30 with the code BFEX30 (down from $189.95)
- Roborock Wet/Dry Cordless Vacuum – now $236.60 with the code BFTOPDEAL (down from $999)
- Samsung 27” Curved Monitor – now $155.22 with the code BF22AU (down from $329)
- SteelSeries Apex 7 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $95.90 with the code BFEX30 (down from $319)
- SteelSeries Arctis 7+ Wireless Gaming Headset – now $144.20 with the code BFEX30 (down from $419)
- XGIMI Halo+ Plus 1080p Portable Projector – now $768.60 with the code BFTOPDEAL (down from $1,499)
Shop eBay’s Black Friday sales here.
Save up to $300 off Sonos speakers
Whether you’re looking to nab a portable speaker for your home or a soundbar so you can get the most out of your home theatre setup, Sonos’ smart speakers are a pretty solid option. The audio brand has launched its Black Friday offerings, and the good news is that you can currently save up to $300 off a range of its speakers. These include the portable Roam, the great all-rounder One speaker and the powerful Arc soundbar.
Here are the best Black Friday deals that Sonos has on offer:
- Arc – now $1,199 (down from $1,499)
- Beam (Gen 2) – now $629 (down from $799)
- Move – now $549 (down from $699)
- One SL – now $189 (down from $319)
- Roam – now $185 (down from $299)
- Sub (Gen 3) – now $999 (down from $1,299)
Shop Sonos’ Black Friday deals here.
Save up to $552 on Dyson products
Everyone’s favourite cult stick vacuum brand is running some massive discounts for Black Friday. If you’re interested in grabbing one of those fancy Dyson stick vacs that you’ve heard so much about, you can currently save up to $552 off one.
Here are some of Dyson’s best deals:
- Dyson 360 Vis Nav robot vacuum – now $1,999 (down from $2,399)
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute – now $749 (down from $1,299)
- Dyson V8 vacuum – now $399 (down from $799)
- Dyson V11 – now $778 (down from $1,199)
- Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete – now $1,097 (down from $1,649)
You can also save on a few of Dyson’s other home and beauty appliances.
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link – now $599 (down from $799)
- Dyson Corrale hair straightener – now $499 (down from $699)
Shop Dyson’s Black Friday deals here.
Massive discounts on PlayStation 5 games
Considering that a new release big-name title for the PlayStation 5 can cost up to $125, we’ll gladly take any discount that brings that price well below the $100 mark. Amazon Australia is currently running a few deals for selected PS4 and PS5 titles, with massive discounts across the board.
Here are some of the best Black Friday PS4 deals available:
- Death Stranding – now $19.95 (down from $54.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $39 (down from $79.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $39 (down from $94.95)
- Sonic Frontiers – now $47 (down from $59.95)
Here are some of the best Black Friday PS5 deals available:
- Demon’s Souls – now $56.95 (down from $124.95)
- Gotham Knights – now $19 (down from $109.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $59.95 (down from $124.95)
- The Last Of Us: Part 1 – now $69.95 (down from $124.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $45.95 (down from $124.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $56.95 (down from $124.95)
If you’re sorted for games, you can also nab the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle for $799 (down from $959.95) or a Dualsense controller for $75 (down from $119.95).
Get 84% off a PureVPN subscription
A VPN is a fantastic way to add another layer of protection and privacy while online. If you’ve been meaning to pick one up, or your current subscription is about to expire, then you might want to check out PureVPN’s red-hot Black Friday offer.
PureVPN is currently running an offer where you can snag its best two-year plan for only $3.20 per month, instead of $20.45 per month. That means you’ll be paying $76.80, instead of $490.80. That’s a massive saving of $414. It also comes with an extra five months free.
Shop PureVPN’s Black Friday deals here.
Save on a huge range of Ecovacs’ robot vacuums
Have you been hanging out for a price drop on a robot vacuum cleaner? Then we have some good news for you because you can currently nab a couple of deals for Ecovacs handy, smart cleaners. This sale includes $1,100 off the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo, which is nothing to sneeze at.
Here are a few Ecovacs that are currently on sale:
- Ecovacs Deebot N8+ – now $629 (down from $1,099)
- Ecovacs Deebot N10 – now $499 (down from $799)
- Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus – now $899 (down from $1,799)
- Ecovacs Deebot T20 Omni – now $1,399 (down from $1,799)
- Ecovacs Deebot X1 TURBO – now $999 (down from $2,099)
- Ecovacs Deebot X2 Omni Robot Vacuum & Mop – now $2,199 (down from $2,499)
- Ecovacs Goat G1 Robotic Lawn Mower – now $2,599 (down from $2,999)
- Winbot W1 Pro Window Cleaning Robot – now $599 (down from $799)
Shop the full Ecovacs Black Friday range here.
Save up to 50% off select HP laptops and more
Salve events are always a great opportunity to nab those much-needed PC upgrades or replacements, and Black Friday 2023 is no different. If you head on over to HP, you can currently nab some pretty solid discounts across a range of gear, including sales on accessories, All-In-One PCS, laptops and monitors.
Here are a few highlight deals from HP’s sale:
- HP 23.8 inch All-in-One Desktop PC – now $999 (down from $1,299)
- HP Chromebook – now $489 (down from $609)
- HP ENVY Laptop – now $2,639 (down from $4,399)
- HP 27 inch FHD Monitor – now $228 (down from $269)
- OMEN Gaming Laptop 16-inch – now $1,899 (down from $3,199)
Shop HP’s Black Friday deals here.
Massive savings on TVs at The Good Guys
When it comes to massive sales, The Good Guys always bring the goods. The retailer has slashed prices across its massive range of TVs from brands like Hisense, Toshiba, Samsung and Sony.
Here are a few highlight deals to get you started:
- Hisense 55″ 4K UHD Smart TV – now $686 (down from $999)
- Samsung 55″ 4K QLED Smart TV – now $1,385 (down from $1,799)
- Samsung 75″ 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV – now $1,495 (down from $1,795)
- Sony 55″ 4K BRAVIA LED Google TV – now $999 (down from $1,099)
- TCL 75″ 4K QUHD Google TV – now $995 (down from $1,295)
- Toshiba 75″ 4K UHD Google TV – now $999 (down from $1,199)
Shop The Good Guys’ Black Friday sales here.
Want more Black Friday deals?
Lead image credit: Sonos/Ecovacs