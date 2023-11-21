The 8 Best Black Friday Sales For Tech Lovers

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Save on a variety of tech products on eBay

Image: KitchenAid

If eBay is your online retailer of choice, then you’ll be excited to learn that you can snag some massive discounts across a broad range of products during Black Friday. If you’re an eBay Plus member, you can save up to 70 per cent off select purchases when you use the promo codes BFEX30 and BFTOPDEAL. If you don’t have an eBay Plus subscription, you can score a free 30-day trial if you’re a new member – otherwise it’s $4.99 per month. Outside of these deals, Plus members can save up to 22 per cent on select products , or up to 20 per cent off if you aren’t.

Here are some of our top picks from the eBay Black Friday sales.

Shop eBay’s Black Friday sales here.

Save up to $300 off Sonos speakers

Image: Tegan Jones/Gizmodo Australia

Whether you’re looking to nab a portable speaker for your home or a soundbar so you can get the most out of your home theatre setup, Sonos’ smart speakers are a pretty solid option. The audio brand has launched its Black Friday offerings, and the good news is that you can currently save up to $300 off a range of its speakers. These include the portable Roam, the great all-rounder One speaker and the powerful Arc soundbar.

Here are the best Black Friday deals that Sonos has on offer:

Shop Sonos’ Black Friday deals here.

Save up to $552 on Dyson products

Image: Dyson

Everyone’s favourite cult stick vacuum brand is running some massive discounts for Black Friday. If you’re interested in grabbing one of those fancy Dyson stick vacs that you’ve heard so much about, you can currently save up to $552 off one.

Here are some of Dyson’s best deals:

You can also save on a few of Dyson’s other home and beauty appliances.

Shop Dyson’s Black Friday deals here.

Massive discounts on PlayStation 5 games

Image: Sony

Considering that a new release big-name title for the PlayStation 5 can cost up to $125, we’ll gladly take any discount that brings that price well below the $100 mark. Amazon Australia is currently running a few deals for selected PS4 and PS5 titles, with massive discounts across the board.

Here are some of the best Black Friday PS4 deals available:

Here are some of the best Black Friday PS5 deals available:

If you’re sorted for games, you can also nab the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle for $799 (down from $959.95) or a Dualsense controller for $75 (down from $119.95).

Get 84% off a PureVPN subscription

Image: Stock

A VPN is a fantastic way to add another layer of protection and privacy while online. If you’ve been meaning to pick one up, or your current subscription is about to expire, then you might want to check out PureVPN’s red-hot Black Friday offer.

PureVPN is currently running an offer where you can snag its best two-year plan for only $3.20 per month, instead of $20.45 per month. That means you’ll be paying $76.80, instead of $490.80. That’s a massive saving of $414. It also comes with an extra five months free.

Shop PureVPN’s Black Friday deals here.

Save on a huge range of Ecovacs’ robot vacuums

Image: Ecovacs

Have you been hanging out for a price drop on a robot vacuum cleaner? Then we have some good news for you because you can currently nab a couple of deals for Ecovacs handy, smart cleaners. This sale includes $1,100 off the Ecovacs Deebot X1 Turbo, which is nothing to sneeze at.

Here are a few Ecovacs that are currently on sale:

Shop the full Ecovacs Black Friday range here.

Save up to 50% off select HP laptops and more

Image: HP

Salve events are always a great opportunity to nab those much-needed PC upgrades or replacements, and Black Friday 2023 is no different. If you head on over to HP, you can currently nab some pretty solid discounts across a range of gear, including sales on accessories, All-In-One PCS, laptops and monitors.

Here are a few highlight deals from HP’s sale:

Shop HP’s Black Friday deals here.

Massive savings on TVs at The Good Guys

Image: TCL

When it comes to massive sales, The Good Guys always bring the goods. The retailer has slashed prices across its massive range of TVs from brands like Hisense, Toshiba, Samsung and Sony.

Here are a few highlight deals to get you started:

Shop The Good Guys’ Black Friday sales here.

Lead image credit: Sonos/Ecovacs