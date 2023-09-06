Sonos is Back With an $800 Move 2 Bluetooth Speaker

Sonos has announced a new speaker, the Move 2, a $799 Bluetooth speaker that promises up to 24 hours of music playback.

According to Sonos, the Move 2 is its most powerful speaker ever. That’s the tagline it’s going with for this thing, anyway. It weighs 3kgs, which is the same as the Move (1) – a speaker that we labelled just too darn heavy in our review. While it doesn’t seem that heavy at first, the portable part of the portable speaker should definitely be a consideration.

The Sonos Move 2 Bluetooth speaker. Image: Sonos

The Move 2 boasts an overhauled dual-tweeter acoustic architecture, which in more simple terms, means that it promises to deliver wide, spacious stereo sound and crisp vocals. Other specs/features include an IP56 rating, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (previous model was an ‘or’), a wireless charging base, a replaceable battery, a USB-C line in (can charge via this too), the addition of touch controls, and voice-enabled use.

It can also tuck away nicely on a cube shelf, measuring 241 mm (H) x 160 mm (W) x 127 mm (D).

Sonos Move 2 (left), Move (right). Image: Sonos/Gizmodo Australia

As far as audio is concerned, the Sonos Move 2 has three class-D digital amplifiers the company reckons are precision-tuned for the speaker’s “unique acoustic architecture”. There are two angled tweeters and one midwoofer. Meanwhile, the far-field microphone array uses “advanced beamforming and multichannel echo cancellation” for quick and accurate voice control and Sonos Trueplay tuning. Of course, it’s also got adjustable EQ options in-app.

The Sonos Move 2 will be available September 20 for $799.

