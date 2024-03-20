Sony Reportedly Launches Investigation Over PS5 Pro Specs Leak

PlayStation 5 Pro news consists of only rumors so far—Sony hasn’t even confirmed the existence of a beefed-up console. However, a recent leak of the PS5 Pro specs appears to be legit and it’s reportedly prompted Sony to go on the hunt to find who spoiled the surprise.

YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead uploaded a video Thursday with what appeared to be official documentation about the specs for the PS5 Pro. Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson confirmed the details and tweeted Monday that an investigation is underway on who shared those PS5 Pro specs. The documents appear to have been given to third-party partners, which would align with the rumor that it’ll be released later this year.

Sony didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the investigation and the leaked hardware details.

The rumored specs for the PS5 Pro show that the upgraded machine is going to get a solid boost in power. A sped-up AMD Zen2 CPU with clock speeds of up to 4.4 GHz and faster RAM will see a 45% improvement in rendering, according to the leaked spec sheet. The rumored specs also indicate an improvement of up to 4x Ray-tracing and support for 8K.

Again, all of these specs are unconfirmed but the company did say that the PS5 is heading into the “latter stage of its life cycle,” according to a report from Bloomberg in February.

Sony does appear to be in the mood to release more hardware. Last holiday season it dropped the slimmed-down PS5 and the PlayStation Portal for those who want to play their console away from the TV.