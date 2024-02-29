Spotify’s Song Psychic Helps Answer Your Deepest and Stupidest Questions

Remember the days of the chatterbox? Where you would ask it a question and it would let you know the answer if Tom in Mrs Smith’s class actually had a crush on you or if you should buy that cute top. Spotify has recreated those moments with its new Song Psychic feature, where it answers your deepest (and stupidest) questions with a song.

You can ask the mystics questions such as “Should I call him back”, “Is water wet?” and the very relevant “Should I retire?”.

Spotify’s decision behind this new interactive experience is to help its users with decision fatigue. So instead of shuffling your Liked Songs playlist why not let the Spotify spooks help you?

When I saw this, I knew I immediately had to try it. I am a sucker for interactive Spotify features, just wait until Spotify Wrapped comes out.

How to use Spotify Song Psychic

When you head to the webpage, you’ll be prompted with “What answers do you seek?” and given nine categories to choose from, ranging from style, to love and life’s greatest mysteries.

Once you pick a category, you can ask a question, unfortunately, you can’t ask a unique question, it has to be from a drop-down list. Annoying but makes sense, since I have a feeling the programmers, I mean psychics, at Spotify have assigned a few songs to each answer.

I chose “style” and asked if “I should buy that new dress I’ve been wanting?” and it took a moment for the answer to appear, while the psychics (algorithm) were speaking with the spirits (more algorithm) I was given a small disclaimer of “Remember: the spirits are unreliable don’t take them seriously”.

Then, DING, my answer appeared and the Spotify psychics picked a song to answer my question which sadly was It’s No Good by Depeche Mode, good song, bad answer. (Still bought the dress anyway).

This is a very fun and silly interactive element and one that got me very distracted throughout the working day (sorry boss!)

I don’t believe in psychics but maybe after this experience, I am believing…

To get all your questions answered head to spotify.com/songpsychic on your smartphone.

