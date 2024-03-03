Studio Ghibli Park Unveils Its Wondrous Valley of Witches

With the Valley of Witches set to open March 16, Ghibli Park will finally be complete. Since 2022, the attraction—nestled in the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park in Nagoya, Japan—has unlocked realms inspired by Studio Ghibli’s legacy of films. But it’s not to be mistaken for a modern theme park; Hayao Miyazaki himself mandated that the experiences offered at Ghibli Park should evoke being in a Ghibli movie without disturbing the natural surroundings. So it’s more of a throwback to nostalgic attractions and walkthroughs with a carnival ride flair.

Inspired by films including My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away, the first phase of opening kicked off two years ago, with other areas opening as they were completed. With the Valley of Witches, which features attractions inspired by Howl’s Moving Castle and Kiki’s Delivery Service, among others, the theme park will finally be open in full beginning March 16.

Media outlets such as Kyodo News were able to get an early preview and shared first looks in reports and social media. Here’s a roundup of images that showcase the life-sized Howl’s Moving Castle walkthrough, a witchy carousel, and Kiki’s bakery.

Valley of Witches at Ghibli Park

Valley of Witches at Ghibli Park

Ghibli Park then and now

A look inside “Valley of Witches”, the new Ghibli Park’s area inspired by “Howl’s Moving Castle”, “Kiki’s Delivery Service”, and “Earwig and the Witch” (among others).

Opening on March 16.https://t.co/YfRrW86026 https://t.co/Q6ixZA0gDQ pic.twitter.com/Pl8Be3uQi2 — Catsuka (@catsuka) February 29, 2024

Howl’s Moving Castle exterior

Howl's Moving Castle exterior

Howl’s Moving Castle interior

Howl's Moving Castle interior

Howl’s Moving Castle interiors

Howl’s Moving Castle Heen merch

Howl’s Moving Castle interiors

Valley of Witches Carousel – Kiki’s Delivery Service

Ghibli Park Valley of Witches Carousel

Ghibli Park Valley of Witches

Screenshot: Kyodo News/YouTube (Fair Use)

Kiki’s Delivery Service Bakery

Kiki's Delivery Service Bakery

Earwig and the Witch

Ghibli Park Valley of Witches

Earwig and the Witch

Ghibli Park Valley of Witches

Cat Bus Transportation

Ghibli Park flyer spring 2024

All areas of Ghibli Park will be open in full starting March 16! For ticket info visit Ghibli Park’s official site.

