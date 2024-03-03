Studio Ghibli Park Unveils Its Wondrous Valley of Witches

With the Valley of Witches set to open March 16, Ghibli Park will finally be complete. Since 2022, the attraction—nestled in the Expo 2005 Aichi Commemorative Park in Nagoya, Japan—has unlocked realms inspired by Studio Ghibli’s legacy of films. But it’s not to be mistaken for a modern theme park; Hayao Miyazaki himself mandated that the experiences offered at Ghibli Park should evoke being in a Ghibli movie without disturbing the natural surroundings. So it’s more of a throwback to nostalgic attractions and walkthroughs with a carnival ride flair.
Inspired by films including My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away, the first phase of opening kicked off two years ago, with other areas opening as they were completed. With the Valley of Witches, which features attractions inspired by Howl’s Moving Castle and Kiki’s Delivery Service, among others, the theme park will finally be open in full beginning March 16.
Media outlets such as Kyodo News were able to get an early preview and shared first looks in reports and social media. Here’s a roundup of images that showcase the life-sized Howl’s Moving Castle walkthrough, a witchy carousel, and Kiki’s bakery.
Valley of Witches at Ghibli Park
Ghibli Park then and now
Howl’s Moving Castle exterior
Howl’s Moving Castle interior
Howl’s Moving Castle interiors
Howl’s Moving Castle Heen merch
Howl’s Moving Castle interiors
Valley of Witches Carousel – Kiki’s Delivery Service
Ghibli Park Valley of Witches Carousel
Ghibli Park Valley of Witches
Kiki’s Delivery Service Bakery
Earwig and the Witch
Ghibli Park Valley of Witches
Cat Bus Transportation
Ghibli Park flyer spring 2024
All areas of Ghibli Park will be open in full starting March 16! For ticket info visit Ghibli Park’s official site.
