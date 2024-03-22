The Best Wireless Earbuds in 2024

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The best pair of wireless earbuds do more than sound great. They’re supposed to be comfortable, offer intuitive controls that are easy to navigate, sport an efficient mic, and have a battery that lasts sufficiently long. This is just the bare minimum. Features like water and dust resistance, noise cancelation, multi-point connectivity, wireless charging, and mono-listening are also expected on most midrange to high-end buds these days.

Don’t worry if that sounds like a lot to look out for. We’ve compiled a list of the best true wireless earbuds on the market, including something for every user. Whether you’re looking for something for gaming or running, we’ve got you covered.

Best Overall True Wireless Earbuds — Sony WF-1000XM5

Photo: Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo

Sony’s $345 (at time of writing) flagship earbuds, the WF-1000XM5, are some of the best-sounding wireless earbuds we’ve ever tested. Using a new 8.4-millimetre Dynamic Driver X in each bud (the drivers on its predecessors, the WF-1000XM4s, were 6 millimetres in size), the new WF-1000XM5s are a very noticeable step-up in performance, giving your music more presence and oomph, without sounding like the earbuds are being overdriven or pushing the limits of what they’re capable of. Bass hits land harder with more thump in your ear, drums have a more satisfying snap, and all without vocals get lost in the mix. They also offer industry-leading active noise cancellation and impressive adjustable EQ settings. Compared to the WF-1000XM4s, these are “25% smaller and 20% lighter,” which might not sound like much, but at the scale of wireless earbuds, that amount of shrinkage ends up making a world of difference. — Andrew Liszewski

Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds — Samsung Galaxy Buds FE

Photo: Dua Rashid / Gizmodo

These are Samsung’s entry-level $100 buds that I’d recommend for their secure fit, simple controls, powerful ANC, and long battery life. They come docked in a small, inconspicuous 40-gram charging case. With a glossy exterior, the case is thankfully not a magnet for fingerprints. The Galaxy Buds FE fit pretty snugly. I wore these buds outside for quite a while, and despite all the movement that I put them through while doing my laundry and groceries, they stayed glued to my ears throughout. Closely related to their snug fit, and probably a consequence, is the fact that they feature great passive noise isolation with the tight seal they form with your ears.

I used these buds in the noisiest settings I could think of and was pleasantly surprised. They did a fantastic job of muting the Laundromat’s dryers and washers, and I was able to enjoy my music without having to tolerate a constant, annoying buzz. The buds did a scarily good job cancelling the extremely loud traffic when I walked to the Laundromat, too. — Dua Rashid

Best True Wireless Earbuds for Apple Users — AirPods Pro 2

Photo: Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo

These $344 buds are a long overdue follow-up to Apple’s original AirPods Pro that carry forward the same design but with improvements in sound quality and battery life. The ANC has also received a massive upgrade and is astoundingly good on these. For the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, Apple has also updated its stem with touch controls, which finally allows you to adjust the volume by simply sliding a finger up and down said stem. The seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem has been further improved with the new H2 chip, making connectivity between these and the iPhone rock solid. Switching between devices, like a MacBook, is also automatic, and even sharing music with a friend’s AirPods is dead easy, which makes these the best wireless earbuds for iPhone users. — Andrew Liszewski

Best True Wireless Earbuds for Android Users — Google Pixel Buds Pro

Photo: Andrew Liszewski / Gizmodo

At $207, these are the fourth iteration of the Google Pixel wireless earbuds that finally introduce active noise cancellation and do a great job at tuning out the world around you. They come housed in an utterly cute, pocketable egg-shaped charging case that might become your next fidget toy obsession. You also get decent battery life and excellent sound. With 11-millimeter drivers, some of the largest you’ll find in wireless earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro sounds really, really good. Suppose you’re an Android user on the hunt for a new pair of buds. In that case, the Pixel Buds Pro are an excellent choice and offer Google-centric features like instant access to Google Assistant by just saying “Hey, Google” while paired to an Android device without having to push any buttons. — Andrew Liszewski

Best Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds — Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II

Photo: Dua Rashid / Gizmodo

The $369 Bose QuietComfort II buds claim that they feature the world’s best noise cancellation, and it may be right. The ANC on these is out of this world. The reason I can confidently attest to this is that I live right next to a playground that is always populated with dozens of kids, all under the age of 10. The kind of noise isolation that these buds provide is usually only expected from over-the-ear headphones with memory foam earcups. The fact that little silicone tips could manage to do the same is absolutely commendable. You also get a snug fit, decent battery life, a well-designed companion app, intuitive controls that are easy to learn, and the kind of bass that you feel in your chest. — Dua Rashid

Best Open-Ear True Wireless Earbuds for Running — Bose Ultra Open

Photo: Sherri L. Smith / Gizmodo

Bose goes off the beaten path with the $450 Ultra Open Earbuds, pushing an innovative, futuristic design and a full, airy soundscape. The buds offer slight durability with nearly 30 hours of battery life (with the charging case) and are incredibly comfortable even after hours of wear. And in terms of design, nothing on the market looks anything like the Ultra Open. The only catch here is that they don’t offer ANC, which is a crime considering their steep $450 price. If you’re looking for a great pair of earbuds that serve clean, powerful audio and don’t need active noise canceling, the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds are for you. — Sherri Smith