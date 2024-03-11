The World Mourns Dragon Ball Creator Akira Toriyama

The world was shocked with the news that Akira Toriyama—the creator of Dragon Ball and Dr Slump among countless other manga, the character designer on legendary video games like Dragon Quest and Chrono Trigger, and one of the most influential artists of our time—passed away. Now, fans and creators across the world are mourning his loss.

There are not many ways to truly articulate just how influential Toriyama’s work was to legions of people—across mediums, across series, across forms and styles and across multiple generations, there are few contemporary artists who it’s possible to say didn’t just touch the lives of billions of fans, but fundamentally reshaped the industries he operated in. It’s impossible to quantify just what manga’s reach across the world, and the shape of its most popular trends and series, would be without Dragon Ball’s influence and inspirations—and the same can be said for its anime adaptations, and not just how it shaped the industry at home but proliferated the form across the entire planet.

In a further example of this continued miraculous reach, Toriyama’s design work on Dragon Quest undeniably reshaped the Japanese roleplaying genre fundamentally, a legacy that burned his design work into the minds of generations of gamers and creatives alike with his continued work in the field on the likes of Chrono Trigger, Blue Dragon, and many more. Few artists are blessed to have created a singular piece of design of character work so renowned and iconic it is practically a universally recognized global symbol: and yet Toriyama’s legacy is filled with them, from Goku to Chrono, to the Slime, to countless, immeasurable others.

There will unlikely be another artist in any of our lifetimes to so fundamentally alter the landscape of our world like Akira Toriyama did—and whenever there is, in some ways they likely themselves are following in the footsteps of inspirations his work left.

Click through to see tributes from across the worlds of anime and manga and beyond, from just a handful of creatives whose lives were changed by Toriyama and his work.

Masako Nozawa, Japanese Voice of Goku

Masako Nozawa-san has released her comment on Toriyama's passing:



“I don’t want to believe it. My head is empty because I don’t want to think about it.

Even so, every time I see Goku, I remember what Toriyama Sensei said to me, ‘You will take care of Goku, won’t you?’

I…

Eiichiro Oda, One Piece Creator

Image: Shonen Jump

Dragon Quest Official Account

We are deeply shocked and saddened to share the news of Akira Toriyama’s passing on 1 March 2024.



We extend our deepest condolences for the passing of Mr Toriyama, as well as our heartfelt gratitude and respect for all his great works and achievements throughout his life. He… — DRAGON QUEST (@DragonQuest) March 8, 2024

Masashi Kishimoto, Creator of Naruto

Image: Shonen Jump

Hironobu Sakaguchi, Final Fantasy and Chrono Trigger Director

Masakazu Katsura, Video Girl Ai Creator

Image: Shonen Jump

Crunchyroll

Yuji Hori, Dragon Quest Creator

Image: Shonen Jump

Ryo Horikawa, Japanese Voice of Vegeta

Ryo Horikawa, the voice of Vegeta, reacts to Toriyama’s passing.



“It was a bolt out of the blue, and even now I am filled with disbelief.

The series had just begun a new journey.

The story was supposed to be more and more thrilling and exciting.

It is too sudden.

It is a pity.…

Weekly Shonen Jump Editorial

Image: Shonen Jump

Chris Sabat, English Dub Voice of Vegeta and Piccolo

See you in Other World, legend. #RIPAkiraToriyama 💜 — Christopher Sabat (@JustChrisSabat) March 8, 2024

Masahiro Sakurai, Super Smash Bros. Creator

Yoshinori Ono, Street Fighter Director

I’ve just received some sad news. The manga artist Akira Toriyama has passed away… I’m filled with sorrow. Your work was a beacon for my creativity. Thank you, and may you rest in peace… https://t.co/UvLJhDS4nD — Yoshinori Ono (@Yoshi_OnoChin) March 8, 2024

Katsuhiro Harada, Tekken Director

Rest in peace

Akira Toriyama sensei

ご冥福をお祈りいたします。 — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 8, 2024

CyberConnect2, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Developer

関係者の皆様へ



サイバーコネクトツー臨時休業のお知らせ



鳥山明先生の訃報を受けてショックを受けながらも、普段から「絶望禁止」を謳って生きている私ですので、この悲しみを力に変えてモノづくりをより頑張ろう！と思いましたが、無理でした。… — 松山洋＠サイバーコネクトツー (@PIROSHI_CC2) March 8, 2024