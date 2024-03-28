TPG Takes a Hammer to Its Old NBN Plans: Are Its New Plans Better or Worse?

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

TPG’s cheaper NBN plans are getting more expensive, while its fastest plans are getting a little cheaper.

Before you get too mad, it’s worth remembering that back in 2023, a new pricing agreement between NBN Co and retailers came into effect. This deal brought the price of some internet plans down while raising the cost of others.

Optus, Telstra and others wasted no time in amending the pricing of their NBN 50 plans in the aftermath. Now it’s TPG’s turn. But before we dig into the details and tease out whether the thrifty provider’s latest NBN plans are better or worse value, let’s take a look at the cheapest NBN 50 plans this month.

When it comes to its cheapest (and slowest) NBN plans, TPG’s new roster of plans tends to be more expensive. The NBN12 Unlimited Plan used to cost $64.99 per month but it now costs $5 more. For a sense of how this plan compares to the rest of the market, check out the widget below.

It’s the same story for the TPG NBN25 Unlimited Plan. This internet plan used to cost $69.99 per month. It now costs $74.99 per month. For a sense of how this TPG NBN plan compares to the rest of the market, check out the widget below.

TPG’s NBN50 Unlimited Plan has also gone up in price. It now costs $79.99 per month, $5 more than the previous price. For a sense of how this no-contract NBN plan compares to the rest of the market, check out the widget below.

While the asking price for TPG’s NBN100 Unlimited Plan is unchanged, the pricing for its NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans has fallen. The TPG NBN Home Superfast Unlimited Plan used to cost $124.99 per month. It now costs $94.99 per month, which makes it significantly more competitive. For a sense of how this high-speed NBN plan compares to the rest of the market, check out the widget below.

The same sentiment applies when it comes to TPG’s fastest internet plan. The TPG NBN Home Ultrafast Unlimited Plan previously worked out to $144.99 per month. It’s now $40 cheaper at $104.99 per month. Gaze upon the widget below for a snapshot of how this plan compares to the rest of the market.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.