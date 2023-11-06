Contributor: Alex Choros

If you’re feeling the pinch of rising prices, swapping to a cheaper internet connection is one way to save yourself some extra money each month. While NBN 50 is still the most popular internet speed tier in Australia, an NBN 25 plan can make for an affordable alternative.

For comparison, a full-price NBN 25 plan can be had for around $65 per month, while a full-price NBN 50 plan sells for at least $75 per month. A few internet providers are also offering introductory promotional discounts for new customers, which is great news if you’re looking to change things up.

In general, we’d recommend NBN 25 plans to those living alone or for couples. It has a maximum download speed of 25Mbps, which makes it fast enough to stream 4K video, but it isn’t the best option for downloading large new-release video games or uploading big files.

If you’re looking to also make the switch, we’re going to look at some of the cheapest NBN 25 plans around right now.

The cheapest NBN 25 plans available right now

Tangerine is one of your cheapest options. You’ll pay $49.90 per month for your first six months, and then $64.90 per month after that. Tangerine has a 14-day risk-free trial period as well. If you’re not happy during your first fortnight, you can bail and get a full refund of your plan fees.

Exetel is a little more expensive on all fronts. You’ll pay $53.99 per month for your first six months, and then $64.99 per month thereafter. If you also take up an Exetel mobile plan, you’ll save $5 per month off your total bill. You’ll get a further $2.50 discount for each additional mobile plan on your account after the first, up to a maximum saving of $15 per month with six plans. Exetel mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network.

Kogan has pretty similar pricing to Exetel, but a shorter discount period. You’ll pay $53.90 per month for your first three months, and $63.90 per month thereafter. Kogan Internet customers also earn one Qantas Frequent Flyer point for every $2 spent with the telco.

If you want a long discount, Southern Phone is currently running an introductory offer that lasts 12 months, instead of the standard six. With Southern Phone‘s NBN 25 plan, you’ll pay $55 per month for the first year you’re with the provider, and then $65 per month once the deal period ends.

All of these NBN 25 plans are currently reporting typical evening speeds of 25Mbps. These plans are also contract-free, so if you aren’t happy with your service you can leave them with no strings attached.

