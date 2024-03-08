At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re finding that your current NBN plan isn’t keeping up with your internet needs, then it might be time to change things up and get yourself a faster plan. The good news is that most internet providers are running introductory offers where your first six months on one of their NBN plans will be discounted. So not only can you score a fast connection, but you can save yourself a few bucks in the process.

Here are the fastest plans for each NBN connection tier, based on the typical evening speeds provided by each internet provider.

Will you always get top speeds?

Before you sign up for one of these plans, it’s also important to note that these typical evening speeds are just indications of what you can reasonably expect. Other factors could impact the speed of your internet connection, such as the technology you’re using to connect to the NBN, the hardware in your home and any abnormally high usage in your area.

The fastest NBN 25 plans

If you’re after a fast NBN 25 plan, you’re pretty spoiled for choice. A considerable amount of providers are offering plans with typical evening speeds of 25Mbps.

In terms of cheap plans, Spintel is offering its NBN 25 plan for $49 per month for the first six months of your connection. After that, you’ll be paying $54.95 per month.

Tangerine is a hair more expensive, with an NBN 25 plan that’s $49.90 per month for the first six months, and then $64.90 per month thereafter.

Alternatively, Exetel is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $49.99 per month for the first six months, and then $59.99 per month thereafter.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

Evening speeds barely matter anymore when it comes to NBN 50 plans, with many providers now all reporting a fast 50Mbps during peak hours. Most of these speedy providers have plans priced around $80, but a few are offering introductory discounts for new customers.

Kogan has the cheapest NBN 50 plan at $58.90 per month for the first three months. While this discount period isn’t as long as the standard six months offered by other internet providers, Kogan has the cheapest full-price NBN 50 plan at $68.90 per month.

Dodo is offering an NBN 50 plan for $59 per month for the first six months before it’ll be bumped up to $80 per month.

Tangerine is also worth a shout-out: you’ll pay $59.90 per month for your first six months, and $79.90 per month thereafter.

Exetel is the next cheapest option at $60.99 per month for your first six months and $78.99 per month thereafter. Exetel’s plan also includes five daily speed boosts per month, which will allow you to bump up your connection to the provider’s NBN 100 speeds.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

Currently, six NBN providers report typical evening speeds of 100Mbps for their NBN 100 plans: Belong, Exetel, Optus, Southern Phone, SpinTel and Telstra. This means you should never encounter congestion, no matter the time of day.

Dodo has the cheapest congestion-free plan available in this speed tier at $64 per month for the first six months and then $85 per month after the discount ends.

Exetel is next, and you’ll pay $68.99 per month for the first six months of your connection. After that introductory price ends, you’ll be paying $84.99 per month. This plan also includes five daily speed boosts per month, which will allow you to bump up to NBN 250 speeds provided you have a connection that can support it.

SpinTel is barely more expensive initially, billing $69 per month the first six months you’re with the provider, and then cheaper at $79.95 per month thereafter. This makes Spintel the cheapest congestion-free NBN 100 plan at full price.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

Telstra, Southern Phone and Swoop take out the top spot when it comes to NBN 250 plans, with each provider reporting typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

At $84 per month, newcomer Swoop has the cheapest NBN 250 plan of these four congestion-free providers. While this introductory price is decent, it only lasts for the first six months of your connection, after which your bill will increase to $119 per month.

Southern Phone is offering its NBN 250 at a flat rate of $95 per month. While a few providers are offering NBN 250 plans with cheaper introductory prices, as far as full-price plans go, Southern Phone is one of the cheaper options.

Telstra‘s plan is on the pricier side, however. You’ll pay $115 per month for your first six months and $135 per month thereafter. It’s worth noting that Telstra’s plan may be contract-free, but you’ll pay a prorated modem fee if you leave in your first two years.

You can only get an NBN 250 plan If you’ve got an FTTP or HFC NBN connection.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

In terms of top NBN 1000 speeds, Superloop is leading the pack with typical evening speeds of 700Mbps. Not only is this the fastest reported NBN 1000 speed, but Superloop also has one of the cheapest plans that’s currently available. You’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months of your connection before it increases to $109 per month.

Telstra is also reporting typical evening speeds of 700Mbps, but its NBN 1000 is considerably more expensive than Superloop’s. You’ll pay $130 per month for the first six months, and then $170 per month after the introductory period ends.

Up next are TPG and iiNet, which are both reporting 671Mbps during peak hours. TPG is offering its plan for a flat rate of $114.99 per month, and then $144.99 per month after that. TPG will also cover one month’s worth of fees.

If you go with iiNet, you’ll be paying a bit more, compared to TPG. The provider is running an introductory price of $119.99 per month that’ll last for the first six months of your plan, and then $144.99 per month after that.

Southern Phone is reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps, which isn’t too shabby. The provider is offering this plan for a flat rate of $105 per month, which is pretty good when compared to the full-price costs of other NBN 1000 plans.

NBN 1000 plans are only available to FTTP connections and over 90 per cent of HFC connections.

