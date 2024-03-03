Watch The New Ghostbusters Geek Out About the Old Ghostbusters

A new Ghostbusters movie comes out in three weeks. Isn’t that wild? It feels like just yesterday we were watching and debating Ghostbusters: Afterlife—and now Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, which brings the franchise back to its hometown of New York, is almost here.

The new film, directed by Gil Kenan, teams up the original Ghostbusters (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson) with not just Afterlife’s new family of Ghostbusters (Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace), but a slew of modern comedy legends like Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani. And, in a few videos, those new Ghostbusters cast members talk about how exciting it is to work with the original actors. Plus they discuss a few other big selling points for the film. Check it out.

That video, released by Rotten Tomatoes, exists because tickets for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire just went on sale today. Which feels odd since full-on promotion for the film is just now beginning, but if the movie is half as good as fans all want it to be, grabbing some tickets now would be a good thing.

And, if enough people do that, Kenan revealed to Total Film that he and co-writer Jason Reitman know where things would go next. “Jason and I really love Ghostbusters,” he said. “We love these characters and we would be really happy if audiences were down to keep going on adventures with them. If audiences feel this way, then we know what the next stories are going to be.”

That quote lines up with what Reitman—who directed Afterlife–told io9 back in 2021. “One thing I wanted to do is set the table for Ghostbusters as a franchise to have all kinds of movies,” he said. “I want to see all those movies. And we need to do something that really was about setting a foundation and bringing the original 1984 story to a place so that other stories could bloom. I want to see the scary movies, the funny films. I want to see movies involving the original cast. I want to see more movies involving people we haven’t even seen yet. I want to go to new dimensions. I want to go to other cultures and countries. There’s so many places for Ghostbusters to go.”

For now though, it’s going back to New York and about to get chilly. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire opens March 22.

