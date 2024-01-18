Annie Potts Is Finally a Full-Fledged Ghostbuster in New Frozen Empire Images

Though we had mixed feelings about Ghostbusters: Afterlife, we suddenly have a new reason to be excited about sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Along with a return to the New York City setting of the original films, it looks like one of the most-beloved original characters, Annie Potts’ Janine Melnitz, is finally going to be busting some ghosts.

This supposition comes from these new Empire Magazine covers; while we knew Potts was part of Frozen Empire’s cast, we didn’t know her sassy, glasses-wearing character would be suiting up in one of those classic jumpsuits, personalized with “MELNITZ,” naturally. It doesn’t look like she has her own proton pack, going by this photo, but we’re still thrilled to see Janine on the front lines, helping defend NYC from supernatural climate change.

Who you gonna call? #Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits the world-exclusive new issue of Empire, gathering the cast old and new for an epic shoot with the Ecto-1 – with two glow-in-the-dark covers to collect!



On sale Thursday 18 January.



READ MORE: https://t.co/AtyS85i85p pic.twitter.com/hYrjM2Lfln — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) January 12, 2024

Empire’s article accompanying these covers (which glow in the dark, apparently) further notes that the image shows Melnitz “no longer relegated to the reception desk,” though we hope she gets to answer at least one phone and yell “Ghostbusters… whaddya want?” at the caller, just for old time’s sake.

With Gil Kenan directing from a script by Kenan and Afterlife director Jason Reitman, Frozen Empire brings the original stars back together with the Afterlife cast. Along with Potts, that includes Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and William Atherton; plus, Kumail Nanjiani and Patton Oswalt will be on hand to bring even more comedy to the proceedings.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire hits theaters March 22.

