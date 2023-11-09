Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s First Trailer Makes Climate Change the True Fear

Who you gonna call when there’s an incoming apocalyptic death chill scenario? Ghostbusters!

Finally, we have a first look and title reveal for Gil Kenan’s Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the anticipated follow-up to Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This time we’re back in New York City, the original home of the Ghostbusters, as Phoebe Spengler (McKenna Grace) leads the new generation of spectral investigators with the help of some OGs, from the looks of the trailer.

GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE – Official Teaser Trailer (HD) GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE – Official Teaser Trailer (HD)

The energy feels right up Ivan Reitman’s established vibe for the Ghostbusters franchise we know and love. We can’t wait to see where it leads as a new powerful poltergeist threat freezes the Big Apple over.

Some time has clearly passed since Winston (Ernie Hudson) handed the keys to Ghostbusters HQ over to the Afterlife crew; you can tell there’s love for both the original fans and the new ones, as we see both both generations working together. Seeing him and Ray (Dan Akroyd) team-up with the Afterlife crew is so fun. Phoebe definitely seems to be grappling with living up to her grandfather’s legacy, with her brother Trevor (Finn Wolfhard) stepping up to her help shoulder the destiny they must ultimately face. Their mother Callie (Carrie Coon) is playing a bigger role this time around alongside Paul Rudd’s Mr. Grooberson. Plus, we love seeing Patton Oswalt and Kumail Nanjiani show up for even more comedic relief. It’s such a stacked cast, so we’re excited! The icy spectral spectacle storm sets the tone for a world-ending ghost doomsday that’s going to require all proton packs and that epic ghost trap they teased on deck.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will release in theaters March 29, 2024.

Want more entertainment news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and DC releases, what’s coming to cinemas in Australia this year, and everything streaming this month across all platforms. Check out our dedicated Entertainment tab for more.