WGEA Highlights the Gender Pay Gap in Australian Tech Companies

Earlier this week, the federal government released the gender pay gaps for nearly 5,000 private sector Australian companies.

This is a move by the Albanese Government to improve workplace gender equality, something that is, sadly, very much still needed today.

These numbers were published by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA), a government agency created by legislation to promote and improve gender equality in Australian workplaces.

Minister for Women, Senator Katy Gallagher said the publication of employer gender pay gaps is a “pivotal moment” for gender equality in Australia.

“The gender pay gap is a persistent and complex problem that costs the Australian economy $51.8 billion every year,” she said.

“By shining a light on gender pay gaps at an employer level, we are arming individuals and organisations with the evidence they need to take meaningful action to accelerate closing the gender pay gap in Australian workplaces.”

We have decided to show you how Aussie tech companies and global tech companies with Australian arms are faring with pay parity. And let’s just say the results are interesting.

WGEA Pay Parity Explainer

Before we jump into the list, here is a little explainer of what everything means. First of all, these are wages for the 2022-23 financial year.

These are the base salary and total remuneration median gender pay gaps for private sector employers in Australia with 100 or more employees.

What is a Median Gender Pay Gap?

The median gender pay gap is the value presented in a percentage and is the middle value. The values below are the difference between the median of what men are paid and the median of what women are paid within an organisation.

When the percentage is negative (below -5 per cent), it means that the employer pays the median woman more than the median man. Also known as, in favour of women.

When the percentage is positive (above 5 per cent), it means the employer pays the median woman less than the median man. Also known as, in favour of men.

When the percentage is between -5 per cent and 5 per cent, it’s the optimal figure for an employer.

Australian Technology Companies’ Gender Pay Gap List

Below, we have ordered the companies based on their median base salary from a negative percentage (in favour of women) to a positive percentage (in favour of men). So, the best company with pay parity to the absolute worst.

We have also included total remuneration for complete transparency. Please note that this is a non-exhaustive list and will be updated as more information is published on the WGEA site.

Fisher & Paykel Australia

Base salary: -4.4 per cent

Total remuneration: 4.7 per cent

Volvo Australia

Base salary: -2.8 per cent

Total remuneration: 4.2 per cent

Facebook Australia

Base salary: -1.7 per cent

Total remuneration: -2.6 per cent

Ford Motor Company Australia

Base salary: -0.1 per cent

Total remuneration: 3.4 per cent

Sony Australia

Base salary: 1.8 per cent

Total remuneration: 13.4 per cent

JB Hi-Fi

Base salary: 1.9 per cent

Total Remuneration: 9.4 per cent

Bing Lee

Base salary: 1.0 per cent

Total remuneration: 9.4 per cent

Tesla Motors

Base salary: 2.6 per cent

Total remuneration: 5.2 per cent

Google Australia

Base salary: 3.7 per cent

Total remuneration: 14.9 per cent

Toshiba Australia

Base salary: 5.1 per cent

Total remuneration: 15.9 per cent

Microsoft

Base salary: 6.4 per cent

Total remuneration: 9.7 per cent

Nestle Australia

Base salary: 7.2 per cent

Total remuneration: 17.9 per cent

Apple

Base salary: 8.5 per cent

Total remuneration: 5.5 per cent

American Express

Base salary: 9.5 per cent

Total remuneration: 15.5 per cent

Adobe Systems

Base salary: 10.2 per cent

Total remuneration: 12.5 per cent

Canva

Base salary: 10.9 per cent

Total remuneration: 10.8 per cent

Optus Administration

Base salary: 13.5 per cent

Total remuneration: 14.7 per cent

IBM Australia

Base salary: 13.5 per cent

Total remuneration: 14.4 per cent

TikTok Australia

Base salary: 15.3 per cent

Total remuneration: 19.9 per cent

Aussie Broadband

Base salary: 16.7 per cent

Total remuneration: 16.7 per cent

Dell Australia

Base salary: 16.9 per cent

Total remuneration: 16.7 per cent

Atlassian

Base salary: 17.4 per cent

Total remuneration: 18.1 per cent

Superloop

Base salary: 17.7 per cent

Total remuneration: 17.7 per cent

Telstra Group

Base salary: 18.6 per cent

Total remuneration: 20.2 per cent

TPG Telecom (owns Vodafone Australia)

Base salary: 20.8 per cent

Total remuneration: 21.5 per cent

Harvey Norman

Base salary: 21.4 per cent

Total remuneration: 29.0 per cent

Hewlett-Packard Australia

Base salary: 22.1 per cent

Total remuneration: 24.3 per cent

Breville

Base salary: 22.5 per cent

Total remuneration: 22.5 per cent

LG Electronics Australia

Base salary: 23.8 per cent

Total remuneration: 24.2 per cent

Toshiba International

Base salary: 25.3 per cent

Total remuneration: 23.4 per cent

Dyson Appliances

Base salary: 34.1 per cent

Total remuneration: 27.3 per cent

Qantas Airways

Base salary: 39.3 per cent

Total remuneration: 37 per cent

Virgin Australia

Base salary: 41.7 per cent

Total remuneration: 41.7 per cent

Note: Netflix Australia, Logitech, Newscorp Australia, Whirlpool Australia, ASUS and NBN Co were not on the list.

Check out the WGEA data explorer here.

Image: iStock/Athina Mallis