10 Things We Hope to Learn at CinemaCon 2024

CinemaCon 2024 is upon us. Another chance for Hollywood to show the most important people in their business, the people who own the movie theaters, what they have in store, and how they’re all going to make a lot of money.

The annual event kicks off in Las Vegas, NV today and as usual, io9 is on the scene to watch all the presentations, trailers, and more. In the past, CinemaCon is where Sony shared the first footage from Spider-Man: No Way Home, James Cameron revealed he was making five Avatar movies, and Warner Bros. announced The Batman Part II. It’s also the first place footage debuted from modern sci-fi gems like Arrival and The Creator. Basically, it’s a must-follow event in the world of movies.

So what does this year have in store? Well, Sony isn’t attending, which is a bummer. No Spider-Man or Madame Web sequel news then. But Universal, Warner Bros., Lionsgate, Disney, and Paramount are all showing up, and though very little has been officially confirmed, here are some things we really, really hope we learn or see at the event. They probably won’t happen, but they could, and we can dream.

Future of the Fast and The Furious franchise

There are certain stars who have become mainstays of CinemaCon over the years. Stars who truly feel a connection to the exhibition community and a need to appear there to talk to them. Vin Diesel is one of those stars. And so we’re hoping, especially after some recent teases, that he stops by and explains what exactly is in store for the future of the Fast and Furious franchise.

When this could happen: Universal/Focus Presentation, April 10

The next big Mission: Impossible stunt

Another star who loves CinemaCon is Tom Cruise. Cruise regularly films special videos for the convention and shows never-before-seen footage. As he’s still filming Mission: Impossible 8, we’re hoping we get our first glimpse of what that’ll be.

When this could happen: Paramount Presentation, April 12

Virtually anything in regards to Star Wars

Last week, Disney finally made it official that The Mandalorian & Grogu would be the next Star Wars film in Summer 2026…which was news we thought might be saved for CinemaCon. So now that that’s out – and with with Disney hosting its own convention, D23, in August – there probably will be no mention of a galaxy far, far, away. But something, anything, would be cool.

When this could happen: Disney Presentation, April 12.

Some sort of DC Universe tease

Nothing is actually coming until 2025 but with Warner Bros. now fully invested in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Universe, and with Superman filming, it might be time to give a little tease of what that means for theaters. A few seconds of footage? Some official news of new directors or films? Anything would be great. Even though it could be held for San Diego Comic-Con.

When this could happen: Warner Bros. Presentation, April 11.

Jurassic confirmation

We know for sure that Universal is developing a new Jurassic World film. Gareth Edwards is directing. Scarlett Johansson is… probably starring… and it’s coming next year. But what’s it about? What’s it called? CinemaCon would be a great time to let everyone know.

When this could happen: Universal/Focus Presentation, April 11.

The new Deadpool & Wolverine trailer

It’s been a few months now since the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer. Disney’s next big genre movie, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, is coming soon. You have to think we’re just about due for a new trailer.

When this could happen: Disney Presentation, April 12.

The plot of Joker 2

One of the very, very few things we know for a fact we’ll be seeing at CinemaCon this week is the first trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux. Will the trailer for the October film explain what’s happening in it though? Or could info like that be saved for a more extended presentation at CinemaCon? Only one way to find out.

When this could happen: Warner Bros. Presentation, April 11.

A newly revealed sci-fi masterpiece

One of the coolest things that happens at CinemaCon is we get our first glimpse of movies we’ve never heard of before. This happens a lot for sci-fi projects too. CinemaCon, for example, was the first place anyone saw footage from Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival, even before it was called that. It’s also where we learned about The Creator. Will this year hold a new mystery sci-fi epic? We hope so.

When this could happen: Anytime!

What Transformers One looks like

One of 2024’s biggest films that we haven’t heard or seen anything from is the animated Transformers prequel, Transformers One. What does the animation look like? What do the characters looks like? Maybe CinemaCon will be the first place we catch a glimpse.

When this could happen: Paramount Presentation, April 11.

Fantastic Four confirmations

We, of course, know who is playing the Fantastic Four and when the movie is coming—but after last week’s teases about potential stories and characters, as well as the Silver Surfer casting, Disney could let the world know more about this highly anticipated film.

The studio will probably wait until D23, but maybe not.

When this could happen: Disney Presentation, April 12.

Image: Marvel