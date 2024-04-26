At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Adobe is renowned for its range of creative software. As a term, Photoshop has become almost synonymous with photo editing, while we’ve seen Premiere Pro and After Effects used in major film projects like the first Deadpool, David Fincher’s Gone Girl and the Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once – the latter of which won Best Film Editing at the 95th Academy Awards.

These programs are part of a broader software suite known as the Adobe Creative Cloud, which covers a range of fields such as photography, videography and graphic design. With over 20 program subscriptions available, if you have a creative need, then this comprehensive collection of software should have the answer for you.

Here’s everything included in the Adobe Creative Cloud, from the available apps to how much it’ll cost you.

What apps are available in the Adobe Creative Cloud?

Here are the prices for single-app subscriptions:

Acrobat Standard – $18.69 per month

– $18.69 per month Acrobat Pro – $28.99 per month

– $28.99 per month Adobe Express – $14.29 per month

– $14.29 per month Adobe Firefly – $6.99 per month

– $6.99 per month Adobe Premiere Pro – $32.99 per month

– $32.99 per month Adobe Stock – $39.59 per month

– $39.59 per month After Effects – $32.99 per month

– $32.99 per month AI Assistant for Acrobat – $6.99 per month

– $6.99 per month Animate – $32.99 per month

– $32.99 per month Audition – $32.99 per month

– $32.99 per month Dreamweaver – $32.99 per month

– $32.99 per month Illustrator – $32.99 per month

– $32.99 per month InCopy – $7.69 per month

– $7.69 per month InDesign – $32.99 per month

– $32.99 per month Lightroom (with 1 TB) – $14.29 per month

– $14.29 per month Photoshop – $32.99 per month

There are also a few plans that include multiple Adobe apps, although these lean towards 3D design work and photography-focused programs:

Adobe Substance 3D Collection (Modeler, Sampler, Designer, Painter, Stager, Assets) – $72.99 per month

– $72.99 per month Adobe Substance 3D Texturing (Sampler, Designer, Painter, Assets) – $28.99 per month

– $28.99 per month Photography (Lightroom, Lightroom Classic, Photoshop) – $14.29 per month

If you aren’t sure which of Adobe’s creative programs is the best fit for your needs or projects, it also offers a recommendation service. Just fill out this short quiz.

You can explore the full roster of Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions here.

What do you get in an Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription?

If you have at least three to four subscriptions per month, then an All Apps subscription might be worth considering. This service includes all of the major programs like Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro, along with any 20 creative apps.

Here’s what’s included in an All Apps subscription:

Acrobat Pro

Acrobat Reader

Adobe Express

Adobe Firefly

Adobe Fresco

Adobe Premiere Pro

Adobe Scan

Adobe XD

Aero

After Effects

Animate

Audition

Bridge

Capture

Character Animator

Dreamweaver

Fill & Sign

Illustrator

InCopy

InDesign

Lightroom

Lightroom Classic

Media Encoder

Photoshop

Photoshop Express

On top of these programs, the Creative Cloud All Apps plan also includes a few extras, such as 100GB of cloud storage, step-by-step tutorials and a library of over 20,000 fonts.

As far as pricing goes, you have a few options. You can opt for an annual plan that you can either pay monthly or once a year. There’s also a monthly price that will let you cancel your Adobe subscription whenever you feel like it, but the tradeoff here is that you’ll be paying a bit more month-to-month.

Here are Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps prices:

Monthly : $131.99 per month

: $131.99 per month Annual, paid monthly : $87.99 per month

: $87.99 per month Annual, paid yearly: $959.90 per year

You can explore an Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps subscription here.

Are there any free trials?

While the individual Adobe apps don’t include a free trial, if you cancel your subscription within 14 days you’ll receive a full refund for the service.

The Creative Cloud All Apps plan comes with a seven-day free trial and, if you cancel your subscription within 14 days, you won’t be charged.

You can also opt-in to add a free 30-day trial of Adobe Stock to the All Apps service and almost all of the single plans. The subscriptions excluded from this trial offer are Adobe Express, Firefly, AI Assistant for Acrobat, the Substance 3D collections and Adobe Stock itself. Once that 30-day period has elapsed, you’ll be charged the standard rate of $39.59 per month.

If you’re a qualified student or teacher, there’s a specific discount available for you that’ll let you save over 70 per cent off the Creative Cloud All Apps plan. You’re able to get the free seven-day trial for the Creative Cloud All Apps plan, after which you’ll be paying $21.99 per month for your first year. The price of your plan will increase to $50.99 per month after that first year ends. You can check your eligibility for the student and teacher discount here.

Adobe offers subscriptions for business as well, where a Creative Cloud All Apps plan will set you back $128.99 per month per licence.

