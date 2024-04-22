BMW’s Electric Vision Neue Klasse X Concept Is a Big Step in the Right Direction

The Bangle years are not only my favourite era of BMW design, but one of my favourite eras of design at any automaker. No other company was taking risks and innovating like BMW was, and Bangle’s Flame Surfacing technique forever influenced the rest of the industry. The groundbreaking i3 and i8 were similarly impactful — there’s never been a car like the i3 before it or since — but BMW got scared, and subsequent generations of its lineup got way too conservative and boring.

All of that is starting to change, finally. We first saw the tide shifting with models like the new 4 Series and M3, which debuted the hugely controversial (and physically huge) kidney grilles, and now there are BMWs where the entire design is provocative, like the iX, XM, 5 Series and 7 Series. Last year BMW previewed its next-gen design language with the Neue Klasse concept, a showcase of its upcoming EVs inspired by the groundbreaking original Neue Klasse cars of the 1960s. And instead of shying away from wild designs again, BMW is leaning in.

Last week I got to check out the second Neue Klasse concept, the new Vision Neue Klasse X, in person at the Petersen Automotive Museum. BMW will be releasing six new electric-only models on the Neue Klasse platform in the next 24 months, with this X concept previewing the first one, the next-gen iX3. Unlike the current iX3, which is just an electric version of the normal X3, the new model will be its own distinct thing, and it seems like it is gonna be awesome.

The Neue Klasse design language is innovative while being reverent to BMW’s past designs, the perfect blend of futuristic and retro.

At Least It’s Interesting

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

Love it or hate it, there’s no denying the Vision Neue Klasse X is much more interesting and conversation-inducing than the past few generations of BMWs.

Honestly, It’s Retro!

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

The concept’s proportions are really nice, with a low beltline, big wheels within nicely sculpted fender flares, and short overhangs. If you look at spy photos of the production iX3, it’ll look pretty much identical. The blunt front end is pure classic BMW to my eyes, as is the greenhouse.

No More Chrome

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

BMW says that all of the Neue Klasse’s chrome exterior trim has been replaced by light, such as the mirror-effect headlight elements and the illuminated kidney surround.

Finally, Skinny Kidneys

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

For most of my life I’ve been hoping BMW would bring back tall, skinny kidney grilles — I have designs in my elementary school sketchbooks to prove it — so I’m so glad it’s finally happening. The Neue Klasse X’s kidneys really suit its face, and BMW says only the SUV models will get these kidneys.

A New Kind Of Kink

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

BMW is returning to more physically distinctive Hofmeister Kinks, but the Neue Klasse X also has a cool design etched into the glass to accentuate the angled D-pillar.

Door “Handles”

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

The concept has these little trapezoidal tabs coming off the window surround trim used as door handle pulls, but the production model will have more traditional flush handles in the doors themselves.

A Nice Rear

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

I love how the bodywork on the liftgate echoes the sculpting created by the front kidneys, and the subtle point that the base of the rear glass comes to. It would be cool if the production cars get the etched BMW roundels, though that’s not likely.

Now We’re Talkin’

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

BMW’s latest interiors are finally recapturing the magic of the i3, and the Neue Klasse X takes it to another level. It has a wonderful mix of shapes, materials and textures, and the design feels airy and special.

Let There Be Light

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

There’s some wonderful ambient lighting going on, including in the dashboard panel itself — animated light shines through the fabric in reaction to infotainment inputs.

No More Rectangles

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

We’re finally starting to get screens of interesting shapes, and the Neue Klasse X’s is awesome. The system is fully touchscreen, with fantastic graphics and super smooth operation powered by multiple “superbrains,” and all of it will translate to production. The Panoramic Visionscreen that wraps around the base of the windshield can show a half-dozen different points of information that are easy to customize on the fly — that’ll be found in the production cars, too.

Crystals Make Everything Better

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

The crystal seat controls that first debuted on the iX and i7 are illuminated here. You can also see the slim air vents that run across the dashboard, which are illuminated too.

Feels Like Home

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

The lounge-like back seat is where you really want to be. The bench is wonderfully padded and has a design that looks like the best mid-mod furniture — pillows included. It’s super comfortable, and there’s tons of room to spread out despite the Neue Klasse X not being that much bigger than a current X3 on the outside.

Innovation Is Everywhere

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

Dedicated EV platforms, like what the Neue Klasse will use, allow for much more creative uses of space. The concept’s floating center armrest isn’t far-fetched.

What’s Next?

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

The Vision Neue Klasse X previews the iX3 while last year’s Vision Neue Klasse sedan concept previews the next-gen 3 Series, but BMW says four other Neue Klasse models are on the way. It makes sense that those will be a 3 Series wagon, and coupe, convertible and Gran Coupe versions of the 4 Series, but maybe BMW will surprise us.

How You Feel Doesn’t Really Matter

Photo: Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

No matter how you feel about it, BMW’s recent direction is paying off. 2023 saw BMW set a new annual sales record in the U.S., with big increases in sales of its EV sales and more controversial models like the iX, the big kidney’d 4 Series and the new 7 Series.