Apple’s WWDC 2024 Event Is Almost Here – Here’s What to Expect

The mid-year Apple developer event, WWDC has been locked in for 2024. Not that we were expecting Apple to miss this event, but the company has come out three months ahead to announce that its WWDC keynote is set for June 10 in the U.S. and June 11 for those down under.

We’ve been covering Apple’s keynote for years now, and while it’s not as consumer-centric as its September iPhone-focused event, it’s still worth keeping an eye on in case you’re keen on new features coming for iOS, iPadOS, WatchOS, or Apple TV. There’ll also no doubt be tech announcements.

Here’s what you can expect from WWDC 2024.

When is Apple WWDC 2024?

Apple’s mid-year developer event will take place on June 10 for those in the U.S. and June 11 for those in Australia.

What time does Apple WWDC 2024?

If you’re based in the US, then WWDC is at a normal time for you. But for us Aussies, we will probably get the live stream at 3am or 4am on June 11.

Where to watch WWDC 2024?

The WWDC 2024 will be available to watch via a live stream link on Apple’s site and its YouTube page.

What will be announced at WWDC 2024?

WWDC 2024 stands for Worldwide Developers Conference, so naturally it’s for the developers of hardware and software. There are fun bits here and there for consumers, usually including more power-user oriented computers and powerful new ‘M’ series processors, but for the most part, the big ticket item is the OS updates across the Apple product range. Last year, Apple used WWDC 2023 to announce the Vision Pro, the company’s first VR headset, so there may be some surprises in store. “WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful,” Apple vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations Susan Prescott said.

Most of WWDC 2024 will be devoted to software, with iOS typically taking centre-stage, and iPadOS, WatchOS, and Apple TVOS also getting new features.

Will there be AI at WWDC?

AI will likely be showcased at WWDC. Unlike every other big tech company, Apple has been holding off on AI features, but if there were any time to introduce them, it’s at WWDC 2024 and CEO Tim Cook has teased that there is news to come. It’s expected that iOS 18 will include a big AI push, with rumours currently circulating of a partnership between the iPhone maker and AI makers Google and Baidu.

Also, we’re totally not ignoring Apple’s senior vice president of Marketing Greg Joswiak saying it’s going to be “Absolutely Incredible” we know what that means (AI).

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

New computers and tech

WWDC typically brings new computers at the mid-year event, such as last year’s Mac Pro, Mac Studio, and large MacBook Air, or the year prior’s new Air and Pro. However, signs are pointing to this year’s event being much more software-focused, so we’re not too committed to this expectation. The company could introduce next-gen Airpods with USB-C, but this would be irregular for WWDC. Plus, Apple has it’s Let Loose event on May 8 where it is rumoured that it will drop its iPad Pro.

New silicon?

The past two WWDC events have included new Apple silicon announcements, with 2023 bringing the M2 Ultra for the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, and 2022 bringing the base M2 chip. Given that Apple just introduced the M3 chip late last year, it’s unlikely that the company is ready to move up to the M4 already, but we may see the arrival of the ‘M3 Ultra’, with desktop PCs tipped to include the powerful new chip.

Apple Vision Pro announcements?

This is a shot in the dark, but given that the Apple Vision Pro was first revealed at WWDC 2023, it’s likely we’ll at least hear something about the much memed VR headset. It’s unlikely to be a cheaper variant, but it could focus on the broadened markets (it’s still not available in Australia) and more features with an update.

Where is WWDC 2024 taking place?

WWDC takes place in Apple Park, in Cupertino California, where Apple is headquartered. The live stream will likely be pre-recorded, but the in-person event is more for developers to meet and collaborate.

What other Apple events can we expect this year?

The next Apple event you can expect this year will be the company’s September iPhone event, where we’ll no doubt be introduced to the 16th generation of devices. Shortly after that, we can expect a late October/early November event, where the company may announce new Macs and chips.

Image: Gizmodo Australia