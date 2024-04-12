5 Unhinged Campy Horror Movies And Where to Watch Them in Australia

There’s something about camp, low-stakes horror that makes people really engaged. Campy horror is seemingly consistently in -trend, if movies like Sharknado, Cocaine Bear, and Zombeavers are any indication. But say you’re in the mood for five heavy-hitters this weekend – what do you watch?

Here are our picks, with a subtle plug for PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION, Gizmodo Australia’s sister streaming service, hosted on Nine Now, and playing unhinged stuff of all regards, but often horror. Without any further aideou, it’s time for campy horror.

1. Five Nights at Freddy’s

Perhaps we’re cheating with this one, but I don’t care – Five Nights at Freddy’s, based on the videogame series of the same name, is inherently campy, with its influence from American fast food chain Chuck E. Cheese feeding strongly into the nominal animatronics that stalk the halls of Freddy’s Pizzeria late at night. It’s a campy idea from the get-go, but it’s also perfect horror. I strongly recommend the first game.

You can watch Five Nights At Freddy’s on Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video (available for rent on both)

The Blob (1988)

The Blob is classic low-budget horror camp, following teenaged sweethearts (one played by the great Steve McQueen) as they protect their hometown from a gelatinous alien threat. It’s got some body horror to it, but it’s also one of the fundamental campy horror films. The 1958 original is a banger, that’s the one with McQueen, but you might be more in the mood for the 1988 remake.

You can watch The Blob (1958) on Amazon Prime Video (for rent), or watch The Blob (1988) on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION, via Nine Now.

Evil Dead 2

A classic that transcends the campy horror name and is just a well-rounded flick, you’ll love Evil Dead 2 for its gore and personality. It follows Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) as he battles demons with his boomstick. It’s your classic gore-in-the-woods flick that isn’t exactly a slasher, but definitely leans itself in that direction

You can watch Evil Dead 2 on Binge and Stan.

Night of the Creeps

Another classic of the zombie-slasher genre, Night of the Creeps follows a zombie-like parasite infecting humans and turning them into walkers. It’s just so campy that you can’t help but love it.

You can watch Night of the Creeps on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION.

The Cabin in the Woods

A group of teenagers head to, you guessed it, a cabin in the woods for a getaway, only to be besieged by all kinds of monsters. It’s low investment and it might just be the kind of white-noise buzz you need on the TV in the background, though perhaps its twists call for more focused attention. I promise you – it isn’t what you’re thinking. Even this trailer might be giving too much away.

You can watch The Cabin in the Woods on Netflix and Stan.

Image: Universal

