5 Shows and Movies You Can Stream for Free This Halloween

Sure, Australia might not get as into the Halloween spirit as America does when it comes to trick-or-treating and the like, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a lil’ spooky in the lead-up to October 31.

The same thing can be said for the level of scary that works for you. Some people want a small jump here and there, while others like to check their underwear at the end of a movie.

No matter your Halloweenˆ style, this list should have something for you.



The best bit? You don’t need to splash out for a streaming subscription (in this economy?!), because they’re all free and available via PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION (streaming chaos, 24/7 on 9Now).

The Exorcist III

The Exorcist III is based on the 1983 novel Legion and is a very underrated horror film. Why? Potentially because it was released in 1990 and is just one of the many sequel horror films to come out of the 80s and 90s, period. Plus, The Exorcist 2: The Heretic was kind of a letdown.



The Exorcist III follows William F. Kinderman (George C. Scott) as he investigates murders by the alleged Gemini Killer, who was put to death 15 years prior to the film.



The project leads him to old Father Karras, the priest who threw himself out of the window at the end of the original Exorcist, who is alive and claiming to be the Gemini Killer. Um, what?



You can catch it on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for free at 10:30pm AEDT 31st October.

Jawbreaker

Basically a darker Mean Girls, Jawbreaker is a 1999 cult classic in the shape of a dark comedy by Darren Stein. It follows villain Courtney “Satan in heels” Shayne (Rose McGowan) as she accidentally kills Liz “the team dream” Purr (Charlotte Ayanna) in a birthday prank that goes horribly wrong.



What lengths will she go to in order to cover up Liz’s death? Hint: the limit does not exist.



You can catch it on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for free at 8pm AEDT 2nd November.

Fright Night

You know a movie is iconic if it’s remade years later — which is exactly what happened to the 1985 film Fright Night, which was recreated into a horror comedy featuring Colin Farrell and Toni Collette in 2011.



The plot? A teenage boy thinks his new neighbour is a vampire, so turns to an actor from a TV horror show to help him deal with the undead.

Don’t lie: there’s something about scary flicks from this period that is rightly iconic and slightly hilarious, so that’s reason enough.



You can catch it on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for free at 8:30pm AEDT 31st October.

Murder House Flip

Murder House Flip is a reality show that centres around flipping houses where murders have happened. It gives you the mindless viewing of a renovation show but with the mind-screw of true crime.

The true crime elements of the reality show definitely take centre stage, so you’ll probably hear about stabbing more than you will splashbacks.

You can catch it on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for free.

Release The Hounds

Release The Hounds is a reality show with a twist as the contestants compete in a bunch of scary challenges after dark, before being chased by dogs. Yes, really.



Charlotte Crosby and Joey Essex have competed across the US and UK versions of the show, with the whole idea being to wig out big names for the sake of entertainment.



Think I’m A Celebrity… combined with pretty much any horror film of your choice. It’s unhinged and therefore worth your while.



You can catch it on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION for free.



