Sharknado, Which Is Somehow 10 Years Old, Is Getting a Theatrical Re-Release

Sharknado—the knowingly goofy horror comedy about a tornado that dumps hungry ocean predators all over Los Angeles—turns 10 this year. Though it started off as a made-for-TV affair, it eventually transcended that label to become a full-fledged pop-culture phenomenon, and it’s marking its birthday with a special theatrical re-release.

Sharknado: The 10th Anniversary Edition is “fully remastered in 4k with hundreds of new visual effects,” according to a press release from the Asylum and Rubey Entertainment, so maybe some of that trademark cheesiness will be a bit slicker this time around, with the added enticement of “never-before-seen kills and thrills.” Well—to be fair, while the added material and spiffed-up special effects might add new gleam to the visuals, the story itself will no doubt be as cornball as ever. The special anniversary trailer, which you can see below, offers a reminder of that!

Sharknado: 10th Anniversary – Official Trailer

There’s also a new poster commemorating the event:

Image: The Asylum

And, of course, there’s a Barbie-themed poster variant:

Image: The Asylum

It’s not often when a movie that deliberately sets out to claim cult-classic status actually achieves that goal, but Sharknado managed to make it happen. Just because the titles are such dumb fun, here’s a reminder that Sharknado spawned its own made-for-TV cottage industry of sequels: Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, and The Last Sharknado: That’s About Time, as well as spin-offs Lavalantula, Sharknado: Heart of Sharkness, and 2 Lava 2 Lantula.

Sharknado: The 10th Anniversary Edition hits theaters August 15 and 16; you can pick up tickets at www.sharknado10th.com.

